Actor And Activist Lauren McCrostie to Present ADD2CART at Drayton Arms Theatre and Etcetera Theatre

With cult references weaved throughout, Add2Cart is a funny, dramatic, insightful and exciting story of self-reflection, discovery and influence.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

Buying an outrageous amount of new clothes every week is the most effective mood stabiliser I've been on.

Add2Cart is the debut show written, directed and performed by Lauren McCrostie coming to London theaters Summer 2023. Add2Cart is a playful exploration of the very real tensions between sustainability and consumerism in the fashion world and contemporary culture - a subversive exploration of pink, pop music and (recycled) plastic.

Watch Charissa grapple with her excessive drive to buy alongside her impending need to slow down. She's heard fast-fashion is killing the planet yet can't quite help clicking 'add to cart'. A young woman trying to stand out in the overwhelming social-media sea of hauls, humble brags and spon-con.

With cult references weaved throughout, Add2Cart is a funny, dramatic, insightful and exciting story of self-reflection, discovery and influence.

Lauren McCrostie is an actor and activist based in Brighton with credits including Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children and The Falling. In 2020 she was shortlisted for the Bill Cashmore Award, Lyric Theatre. Lauren has collaborated with organisations including Fashion Revolution and TRAID, championing the slow fashion movement. Add2Cart was developed with support from Arts Council England.

Creative Team

Producer - Rachael Smith

Script editor - Anna Burnett

Set design - Libby Monroe

Choreography - Charlotte Edmonds

Dramaturgy - Ria Fey Pelling

Sound editing - David Bush

Photography - Madara Freimane

Sustainability consultant - Besma Whayeb




