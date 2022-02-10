AUSTENTATIOUS Announces Leicester Square Theatre Run

Multi-award-winning improvised comedy troupe Austentatious are delighted to announce a Leicester Square Theatre run this year. The show will entertain and astonish audiences in equal measure across the country, beginning on the 15th Feb 2022 and concluding on the 27th June 2022. Tickets are on sale and available from https://www.leicestersquaretheatre.com/austentatious/

Austentatious is an improvised comedy play starring a cast of the country's quickest comic performers. Every single show the cast conjures up a brand new 'lost' Jane Austen novel based on nothing more than a title suggested by the audience. The group have established themselves as one of the UK's most popular live acts, with sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe under their belt, a weekly residency in London's West End, and a BBC Radio 4 Christmas special.

Previous 'lost' masterpieces have included Double 0 Darcy, Game of Scones and The Wickham Man, and no two shows are ever the same. Performed in period costume with live musical accompaniment, this is a Regency treat guaranteed to delight Austen novices and die-hard fans alike.

Austentatious said: 'We are overjoyed to be spending the season with our dear friends at The Leicester Square Theatre, for there is nowhere quite like London in the springtime! We do hope you will join us in the heart of town for new adventures, new romances and gossip aplenty as we ride our carriage right through the season!'

The rotating cast is made up of a host of acclaimed comedy talent including: Cariad Lloyd, Rachel Parris, Graham Dickson, Charlotte Gittins, Daniel Nils Roberts, Lauren Shearing, Amy Cooke-Hodgson and Joseph Morpurgo. Show stars a varying line-up of the cast.