AUSTENTATIOUS Announces Autumn Tour For 2022

Multi-award-winning improvised comedy troupe Austentatious are delighted to announce a tour for Autumn this year. The show will entertain and astonish audiences in equal measure across the country, beginning in Liverpool on 2nd October and concluding in Oxford on the 29th October. Tickets are on sale and available from https://www.austentatiousimpro.com/

Austentatious is saddling the horses for a Grand Tour of the United Kingdom! Before Bridgerton there was... Austentatious! The smash-hit Regency comedy romp returns, stuffed with rakish dukes, swooning ladies, and romantic entanglements aplenty. Austentatious is an improvised comedy play starring a cast of the country's quickest comic performers. Every single show the cast conjures up a brand new 'lost' Jane Austen novel based on nothing more than a title suggested by the audience. The show comes fresh from multiple sell out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, residencies in London's West End and at Leicester Square Theatre and a BBC Radio 4 Christmas special. Now Austentatious will be appearing at theatres across the country to entertain and astonish audiences in equal measure. No two shows are ever the same, with previous 'lost' masterpieces including 'Crazy Rich Georgians', 'Double 0 Darcy' & 'Game of Scones'. Performed in period costume with live musical accompaniment, this is a Regency treat guaranteed to delight the whole Ton, Austen novices and die-hard fans alike.

Austentatious said: 'We are beyond excited (and fanning ourselves profusely) to be setting off on our very own grand tour, and after such a long period of limited society (we can simply not partake in another of Mr Collins' quiz nights), we cannot wait to finally see our dear friends around the country and laugh, swoon and revel in their most delightful and dashing company!'

The rotating cast is made up of a host of acclaimed comedy talent including: Cariad Lloyd, Rachel Parris, Graham Dickson, Charlotte Gittins, Daniel Nils Roberts, Lauren

Shearing, Amy Cooke-Hodgson and Joseph Morpurgo. Show stars a varying line-up of the cast.

Austentatious London dates include their residency at the Leicester Square Theatre with shows on 13th June and 27th June and a date as part of The Regent's Park Open Air Theatre summer season on 31st July. All tickets available from https://www.austentatiousimpro.com/

Tour Dates

June 13th - Leicester Square Theatre

June 27th - Leicester Square Theatre

July 8th - Tring - Tring Festival

July 31st - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Oct 2nd - Liverpool The Epstein

Oct 3rd - Leeds City Varieties

Oct 4th - Leeds City Varieties

Oct 5th - Nottingham Playhouse

Oct 7th - Newcastle Tyne Theatre & Opera House

Oct 8th - Birmingham The Old Rep

Oct 9th - Birmingham The Old Rep

Oct 20th - Bath Komedia

Oct 29th - Oxford Playhouse