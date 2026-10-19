ANYTHING GOES Will Open at The Mill at Sonning
The production will be directed by Joseph Pitcher and choreographed by Gary Lloyd.
Gemma Sutton as Reno Sweeney and Josh St Clair as Billy Crocker lead the cast in The Mill at Sonning's new production of Anything Goes, Cole Porter's classic musical comedy.
Directed by Joseph Pitcher (behind so many of The Mill's adored Christmas musicals, including Gypsy, winner of the 2023 UK Theatre Award for Best Musical Production, My Fair Lady, Singin' in the Rain, High Society and Guys & Dolls) and choreographed by Gary Lloyd (White Christmas at The Mill at Sonning, Heathers and Thriller Live, both West End), the production runs from 19 November 2026 to 17 January 2027.
Join nightclub singer Reno Sweeney, wide-eyed stowaway Billy Crocker, and a ship-full of colourful characters as they navigate mistaken identities, madcap schemes, and unexpected love aboard the luxurious S.S. American. With sparkling wit, glamorous costumes, and Porter's irresistible score, this is musical comedy heaven.
Packed with dazzling choreography, knockout vocals, and beloved classics including “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “You're the Top,” and the show-stopping title number “Anything Goes,” this all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza will be the perfect festive treat.
Biographies
Gemma Sutton (Reno Sweeney) played Young Sally in Follies at The National Theatre, Kate Draper in Girl from the North Country in the West End and Toronto, and Angel in The Rink at Southwark Playhouse, winning an Offie Award.
Josh St Clair (Billy Crocker) was in the original West End cast of Frozen, and his credits include Ghost (UK tour), Glory Ride (Charing Cross Theatre) and Kinky Boots (original UK tour).
Lulu-Mae Pears plays debutante Hope Harcourt, with Martin Allanson as wealthy Englishman Lord Evelyn Oakleigh and Elizabeth Elvin as Hope's widowed mother, Evangeline Harcourt. Chris Grahamson is hapless gangster Moonface Martin, Public Enemy No. 13; Jessica Lim plays gangster's moll Erma Latour; and Jo Servi is tycoon Elisha Whitney.
The company also includes Jon Bonner as the ship's Captain, Rob Gathercole as the Purser, Kristian Jacobs as Minister Henry T. Dobson, Sam Khadirian and Lorenzo de Liso as New York street toughs Spit and Dippy, and Pamela Blair and Tara Yasmin as showgirl Angels in Reno's act. Jamie Jonathan completes the company. Lorenzo de Liso makes his professional debut in the production.
Creative and Production Team
Director – Joseph Pitcher
Choreographer – Gary Lloyd
Set Designer – Diego Pitarch
Costume Designer – Natalie Titchener
Orchestration, Arrangements and Musical Supervision – Charlie Ingles
Musical Director – Jemma Starling
Lighting Designer – Chris Mould
Sound Designer – Chris Whybrow
Casting Director – Jane Deitch
Assistant Director – Richard Carson
Assistant Choreographer – Lauren Gore
Sound Number One – Bertie Pugh
Sound Number Two – Evan Bevis
Production Manager – Joan Farnese
Company Stage Manager – Natalie Evans
Deputy Stage Manager – Charlotte Antingham
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