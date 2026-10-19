ANYTHING GOES Will Open at The Mill at Sonning

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Gemma Sutton as Reno Sweeney and Josh St Clair as Billy Crocker lead the cast in The Mill at Sonning's new production of Anything Goes, Cole Porter's classic musical comedy.

Directed by Joseph Pitcher (behind so many of The Mill's adored Christmas musicals, including Gypsy, winner of the 2023 UK Theatre Award for Best Musical Production, My Fair Lady, Singin' in the Rain, High Society and Guys & Dolls) and choreographed by Gary Lloyd (White Christmas at The Mill at Sonning, Heathers and Thriller Live, both West End), the production runs from 19 November 2026 to 17 January 2027.

Join nightclub singer Reno Sweeney, wide-eyed stowaway Billy Crocker, and a ship-full of colourful characters as they navigate mistaken identities, madcap schemes, and unexpected love aboard the luxurious S.S. American. With sparkling wit, glamorous costumes, and Porter's irresistible score, this is musical comedy heaven.

Packed with dazzling choreography, knockout vocals, and beloved classics including “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “You're the Top,” and the show-stopping title number “Anything Goes,” this all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza will be the perfect festive treat.

Biographies

Gemma Sutton (Reno Sweeney) played Young Sally in Follies at The National Theatre, Kate Draper in Girl from the North Country in the West End and Toronto, and Angel in The Rink at Southwark Playhouse, winning an Offie Award.

Josh St Clair (Billy Crocker) was in the original West End cast of Frozen, and his credits include Ghost (UK tour), Glory Ride (Charing Cross Theatre) and Kinky Boots (original UK tour).

Lulu-Mae Pears plays debutante Hope Harcourt, with Martin Allanson as wealthy Englishman Lord Evelyn Oakleigh and Elizabeth Elvin as Hope's widowed mother, Evangeline Harcourt. Chris Grahamson is hapless gangster Moonface Martin, Public Enemy No. 13; Jessica Lim plays gangster's moll Erma Latour; and Jo Servi is tycoon Elisha Whitney.

The company also includes Jon Bonner as the ship's Captain, Rob Gathercole as the Purser, Kristian Jacobs as Minister Henry T. Dobson, Sam Khadirian and Lorenzo de Liso as New York street toughs Spit and Dippy, and Pamela Blair and Tara Yasmin as showgirl Angels in Reno's act. Jamie Jonathan completes the company. Lorenzo de Liso makes his professional debut in the production.

Creative and Production Team

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 14 Hrs 43 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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