ANOTHER LOOK AT MEMORY Comes to The Coronet Theatre

One of France's most acclaimed choreographers of recent years, Thomas Lebrun has been the Artistic Director at the Centre chorégraphique national de Tours since 2012. He has danced with France's leading companies and developed a theatrical style of his own. The Coronet Theatre is delighted to welcome him on his first visit to London with the UK Premiere of Another look at memory.

In Another look at memory, he travels through ten years of choreography to create a new intimate memory of the past with some of his most faithful dancers: Raphaël Cottin, Anne-Emmanuelle Deroo and Anne-Sophie Lancelin. Together they have created a compelling new piece that demonstrates the power of long-term collaboration to understand and interpret a choreographer's ideas. They respond to the powerful choral music of Philip Glass with a dance of delicate precision.

Lebrun's choreography is characterized by using his dancers' bodies to articulate the stories he tells, with the investigation of the human condition, love, romance, sexuality and shared memory recurrent themes in his career. "I like to script dance and I love the bodies that tell the tales, bodies that convey not just their own stories, but also those of others. I love to work with dancers who relish this type of physical expression, the pure joy of being a body that tells a tale, a body inhabited by these memories... The three dancers of this creation have worked with me for ten years. They know my writing and inspire me, I know their bodies, their investment and the truth of their performance. They are part of my life, my path as an author, a choreographer... a writer of bodies." Thomas Lebrun

Dancer and choreographer Thomas Lebrun founded his company, Illico, in 2000 after performing in the works of Bernard Glandier, Daniel Larrieu, Christine Jouve, and Christine Bastin. He has since developed a multi-faceted body of work that is tinted with disco in Les Soirées What You Want?, with autobiography in Itinéraire d'un danseur grassouillet (The Journey of a Chubby Dancer), romance in La jeune fille et la mort (Death and the Maiden), fantasy in La constellation consternée (The Appalled Constellation), gender Tel quel ! (As is!), aimed at children, and love and sexuality Trois décennies d'amour cerné (Three Decades of Love Fenced In). In 2012, he left the Nord-Pas de Calais region to become director of the Centre choréographique national in Tours, where he works within a diverse collaboration of performers of all ages and backgrounds.





