ANNIE UK and Ireland Tour Starring Craig Revel Horwood & More is Coming to Milton Keynes Theatre in August

Craig Revel Horwood is probably best known as a judge on all 20 series of BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour Photo 1 BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 2 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 3 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production
Punchdrunk Production of THE BURNT CITY Sets Closing Date Photo 4 Punchdrunk Production of THE BURNT CITY Sets Closing Date

ANNIE UK and Ireland Tour Starring Craig Revel Horwood & More is Coming to Milton Keynes Theatre in August

Craig Revel Horwood will star as ‘Miss Hannigan’ in the UK and Ireland Tour of their smash hit production of the musical ANNIE arriving at Milton Keynes Theatre 07 -12 August. 

 

Craig Revel Horwood is probably best known as a judge on all 20 series of BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing. He returns to the part of Miss Hannigan having played the role to critical acclaim in this production in both the West End and on tour. His other West End Theatre credits include Munkustrap in Cats, Miss Saigon at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane and Harry in Crazy for You at the Prince Edward Theatre. Craig directed and choreographed Strictly Ballroom The Musical which is currently touring the UK and Ireland, and the 2016/17 tour of Sister Act The Musical as well as the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour. He also choreographed the film Paddington 2.

 

Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage. Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks. Spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search…

 

 With its award-winning book and score, this stunning production includes the unforgettable songs ‘It’s the Hard Knock Life’, ‘Easy Street’, ‘I Don’t Need Anything But You’ and ‘Tomorrow’.

 

ANNIE has Music by Charles Strouse, Lyrics by Martin Charnin and a Book by Thomas Meehan. It is directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster with set and costume design by Colin Richmond, choreography by Nick Winston, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Richard Brooker.

 

The producers of Annie cannot guarantee the appearance of any particular artist, which is always subject to illness and holidays.

 

Book your tickets now at Click Here

 




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Paramore to Join Taylor Swift For All Eras Tour European Dates Photo
Paramore to Join Taylor Swift For All 'Eras Tour' European Dates

Paramore will  join Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour as the opener for all 48 dates of the 2024 European leg of the tour. The European leg kicks off in Paris on May 9th and wraps in London on August 17th at Wembley Stadium, one of six nights the tour will spend at the venue. Paramore opened for Taylor Swift on the first two shows of The Eras Tour.

2
Young Performers Revealed to Share the Role of Ivanka in ONCE at The Barn Theatre&nbs Photo
Young Performers Revealed to Share the Role of Ivanka in ONCE at The Barn Theatre in Cirencester

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester has today announced the six local young performers who will be sharing the role of Ivanka in the theatre’s reimagined revival of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical Once, which runs at the Cotswold theatre until 12th August.  

3
Celebration Of The Dubliners SEVEN DRUNKEN NIGHTS Will Embark on World Tour Photo
Celebration Of The Dubliners SEVEN DRUNKEN NIGHTS Will Embark on World Tour

Direct from the West End and having sold out venues worldwide, Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of The Dubliners will return to theatres in 2024 for its biggest ever tour.

4
Cast and Creatives Revealed For JEEVES AND WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE Photo
Cast and Creatives Revealed For JEEVES AND WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE

Wiltshire Creative with Octagon Theatre Bolton have announced the full cast and creative team for Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense. Marieke Audsley directs Luke Barton (Bertie Wooster), Patrick Warner (Jeeves) and Alistair Cope (Seppings). The production will feature design by Olivia du Monceau with lighting design by Jane Lalljee and sound design by Matt Eaton.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video
Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brown Boys Swim
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Real and Imagined History of The Elephant Man
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Giselle
Belgrade Theatre (11/06-11/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Phantasmagoria
Belgrade Theatre (10/05-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claremont Landscape Garden (7/21-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book Thief
Belgrade Theatre (9/11-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Hever Castle (8/10-8/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Lullingstone Castle and The World Garden (7/26-7/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Wales Millennium Centre (11/08-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You