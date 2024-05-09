ANDREW PIERCE VS KEVIN MAGUIRE LIVE Comes to Leicester Square Theatre and Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Andrew Pierce is a journalist, editor, author and political commentator. He's a Consultant Editor of The Daily Mail and a presenter for GB News. He's a major supporter of the Conservative Party. Kevin Maguire calls him “Tory Boy”.

Kevin Maguire is a political journalist. He is the Daily Mirror Associate Editor, New Statesman columnist and former chief reporter for The Guardian. His politics lie to the left.

Famous for their combative encounters on Good Morning Britain, where they dissect discuss and disagree vehementally on the issues of the moment, frenemies Andrew and Kevin now go face-to-face live on the stage at Leicester Square Theatre for this rumble in the political jungle.

On 12 June, for one night and one night only in the West End, these two heavyweights of political journalism meet for a feisty, sometimes firey but always fun, head-to-head. No punches are pulled as these best of foes come out swinging for ninety minutes of exhilarating cut and thrust. With election fever building and with interventions from the audience, the two battle it out with the sparkiest combination of debating, wit and wisdom in this momentous political year.

Andrew Pierce says, "Seconds out. I will be in the blue corner facing in the far left corner my old (in more ways than one) sparring partner Kevin Maguire from the Daily Mirror. He will quiz me about my book Finding Margaret, published by Biteback, about the long search for my birth mother. We will do battle over the monarchy, Kevin is an arch republican, and why our likely next PM the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is so dull he sounds like he's swimming through mashed potato.

Kevin Maguire says, "From Kevin: I'm thrilled you solved the emotional mystery of your birth mother and Finding Margaret is an emotional roller coaster. But you'll soon be on the ropes over the fact that you are still a Right-whinger wrong about everything especially the Tories and the Royal Family. I know you genuflect every time you walk past Buckingham Palace. Politics and General Elections are too important to be left to the people like you so let the battle commence."

Andrew Pierce is a very familiar face, as a current affairs commentator on national TV, almost daily. He hosts a two-hour show, Britain's Newsroom, every week from Monday to Thursday on GB News. He also reviews the day's news stories and papers on ITV's Good Morning Britain from Monday to Wednesday crossing swords with his Daily Mirror frenemy, Kevin Maguire. Andrew has over 300,000 followers on social media and he writes a weekly column for the Daily Mail as Consultant Editor. Finding Margaret, his new book about the search for his birth mother, is released by Biteback Publishing on 23 May.

Kevin Maguire is one of the country's best known journalists. The Daily Mirror's associate editor is on TV and radio almost daily and has appeared on Have I Got News for You and Question Time. Still calling South Shields “home”, Kevin's back regularly and is a visiting professor at Sunderland University. He pens a weekly column in the New Statesman magazine and before the Mirror worked on The Guardian and Daily Telegraph and regularly features on Good Morning Britain with Andrew Pierce. Married to novelist Emma Burstall, (not any more!) he co-authored a book on Great Parliamentary Scandals.

