AN EVENING WITH THE GOOD ENOUGH MUMS CLUB Comes to Pleasance Islington in April

An Evening with the Good Enough Mum's Club is coming to Pleasance Islington for two performances on 30th April.

Not perfect? Join the club! A concert tour of songs from The Good Enough Mums Club musical, An Evening With The Good Enough Mums Club is produced, written, directed and performed by mums, featuring songs such as "Only My Nose Is The Same", "The Price To Be Paid" and "WTF's Up With Kid's TV?".

The show tours with a mum cast including West End Stars Emma Williams (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Sound of Music, Zorro, Half a Sixpence) and Emma Odell (Kinky Boots).

Inspired by writer Emily Beecher's experience with postnatal depression and postnatal psychosis, the show celebrates the fact that no parenting experience is perfect, and if we can all come together and find the funny side, mums can lift each other up and be perfectly imperfect, because sometimes good enough really is best.

Pleasance Theatre, London

Carpenters Mews, North Road, London, N7 9EF

4pm and 7.30pm | £18/16

Pleasance.co.uk | 020 7609 1800