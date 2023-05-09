AMENDMENTS: A PLAY ON WORDS Will Embark on UK Tour

Performances begin at Bristol's Alma Tavern Theatre on 22 June before visiting Exeter, Birmingham, Honiton and Taunton.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

André Rieu 2023 Maastricht Concert 'Love Is All Around' Comes to Cinemas in August Photo 1 André Rieu 2023 Maastricht Concert 'Love Is All Around' Comes to Cinemas in August
BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT Photo 2 BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT
Cappella Romana's Alexander Lingas Leads Chant Ensemble During The Coronation at Westminst Photo 3 Cappella Romana's Alexander Lingas Leads Chant Ensemble During The Coronation at Westminster Abbey This Saturday
Amber Riley and Samantha Barks to Judge ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Bal Photo 4 Amber Riley and Samantha Barks to Judge ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball

Amber Riley and Samantha Barks to Judge ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball

Marking their 10th anniversary Middleweight Theatre has announced a UK tour of their punchy comedy drama amendments: A Play On Words. Opening at Bristol's Alma Tavern Theatre on 22 June before visiting Exeter, Birmingham, Honiton and Taunton. With more venues to be announced.

Following a sell-out tour in 2019, Amendments is back exploring the diminishment and arguments of language within the workplace, sexism, gender/s and much more on a journey of dazzling word play and (sometimes), controversial debate - over what is and what is not acceptable to say..

Situated within a stringent office environment, the drama begins smack in the middle of Kenneth, the company manager, reprimanding his subordinate colleague, John, over the hot-topic of harassment. From the first second, audiences are exposed to unrelenting bombardment of dialogue and comedy - delivered with sniper-like precision that is guaranteed to split opinion and ask the questions: Has 'political correctness' gone mad? Is censorship overshadowing common sense? Or are they vital components to protect our vulnerable from prejudice?

amendments: A Play On Words is presented by Middleweight Theatre. Regular attendees of the world-famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Middle-Weight Theatre made their production debut with, original comedy ʻSound Biteʼ, in 2013, and have since gone on to perform all over the United Kingdom in various well known (and unknown), venues and arts / theatre festivals. It is written by Matt Roberts, and directed by Tom Stabb. Other core members include: Al Wadlan, Chrissy Slevin and Jen Wetherhead - covering all various and crucial roles in the development of the company - such as performing, stage management, set / prop / costume design, LFX and technical.


A cast announcement will follow.

Writer Matt Roberts says " We believe in producing thoughtful and funny theatre that's both topical and relevant to our audience. Our aim is to encourage debate and exploration thought a variety of topics, in this case the use of language and political correctness. As a writer I love to lead our people in One Direction and turn that on its head at an hinge point in the show which may leave them to question both theirs and other attitudes in quite a probing way"

Tom Stabb Director adds " What we do is always based in humour and there is nothing we like more than seeing our audiences leave the show having been thoroughly entertained but also debating with their friends about what they have just seen over a pint afterwards! And this is exactly what we saw previously with our audiences for Amendments. We can't wait for more people to join the discussion".

Tour Dates

22 - 24 June Bristol - Alma Tavern Theatre www.almatavernandtheatre.co.uk

07 - 08 July Exeter - Barnfield Theatre www.exeternorthcott.co.uk

11 August Honiton - The Beehive Theatre www.beehivehoniton.co.uk

26 August Birmingham - The Old Joint Stock Theatre www.oldjointstock.co.uk

Date TBC Taunton - The Brewhouse Theatre www.tauntonbrewhouse.co.uk

With more dates to follow



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

Wiltshire Creative Reveals Lineup For Autumn 2023 Season Photo
Wiltshire Creative Reveals Lineup For Autumn 2023 Season

With The Tempest about to open this year's Salisbury International Arts Festival, Wiltshire Creative has announced full programming for their Autumn 2023 season.

Wise Children Announces New Co-Production of BLUE BEARD, Adapted and Directed By Emma Rice Photo
Wise Children Announces New Co-Production of BLUE BEARD, Adapted and Directed By Emma Rice

Artistic Director of Wise Children, Emma Rice has announced the world première of her adaptation of Blue Beard, which she also directs. Blue Beard, a co-production with Birmingham Rep, HOME Manchester, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh and York Theatre Royal opens at Theatre Royal Bath on 8 February, with previews from 2nd, and runs until 10 February.

QPAC Presents a Screening of London Symphony Orchestras MAHLERS SYMPHONY NO. 7 Photo
QPAC Presents a Screening of London Symphony Orchestra's MAHLER'S SYMPHONY NO. 7

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) will present a free community event screening of the acclaimed London Symphony Orchestra’s (LSO) performance of Mahler’s Symphony No.7 in the Roma Bungil Cultural Centre on Friday 16 June 2023. 

Astor Theatre, Deal Presents RED RIDING HOOD - A PANTOMIME FOR DEAL Photo
Astor Theatre, Deal Presents RED RIDING HOOD - A PANTOMIME FOR DEAL

The Astor Theatre, Deal has announced the first home produced pantomime in many years. This year it will present RED RIDING HOOD – A PANTOMIME FOR DEAL from 21 December 2023 to 6 January 2024. Tickets are on sale now.


More Hot Stories For You

Guildford Fringe Festival Reveals 10th Anniversary Year Line-upGuildford Fringe Festival Reveals 10th Anniversary Year Line-up
Cast and Creatives Revealed For A PLAYLIST FOR THE REVOLUTION at the Bush TheatreCast and Creatives Revealed For A PLAYLIST FOR THE REVOLUTION at the Bush Theatre
Deborah Warner Commissions Theatre, Opera, Dance and Recitals This Year at Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal BathDeborah Warner Commissions Theatre, Opera, Dance and Recitals This Year at Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal Bath
English National Ballet Reveals Principal Casting For CINDERELLA In-The-Round at The Royal Albert HallEnglish National Ballet Reveals Principal Casting For CINDERELLA In-The-Round at The Royal Albert Hall

Videos

Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables: The Memoirs of Jean Valjean
Brixham Theatre (5/19-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
West Horsley Place (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Witness
Royal & Derngate (5/17-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Waterperry Gardens (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Leonardslee Lake and Gardens (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAT – THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION
New Theatre (5/20-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAT – THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION
Royal Concert Hall (5/23-5/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables: The Memoirs of Jean Valjean
Kingskerswell Village Hall, (5/27-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Lullingstone Castle and The World Garden (7/26-7/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAT – THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION
Sage (5/25-5/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU