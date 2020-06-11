ALL SAVE ONE is Now Available For UK Production

All Save One by Baltimore-Washington area playwright Greg Jones Ellis is now available for licensing by UK-based theatre companies through SMITH SCRIPTS. Set in Hollywood 1950, this witty comedy-drama reveals what goes on behind closed doors when a world-famous writer, his actress wife and his longtime "secretary" arrive from England, only to have their comfortable household disrupted by the arrival of a handsome young priest and a film producer with a secret of his own. Add a malicious and unseen young blackmailer, and this glimpse into how Hollywood dealt with private lives is by turns darkly funny and emotionally powerful.

All Save One received the Julie Harris Playwriting Award from the Beverly Hills Theatre Guild. The play had its World Premiere production in November 2018 at the Washington Stage Guild in Washington, DC. The Washington Post review called the play "a carefully crafted pattern of revelation, repercussion and tension {where] amusing zingers abound...All of the characters have a flair for knife-edged quips."

"Theatre companies are sure to find All Save One a fresh choice as they plan virtual events and, we fervently hope, resume production soon," said Paul Smith, founder of SMITH SCRIPTS. "With an irresistible combination of a fascinating chapter in show business history with a provocative theme, it provides five actors with juicy roles and audiences with a unique glimpse behind the glitter of old Hollywood."

Founded in 2016, SMITH SCRIPTS was created to provide an alternative to mainstream theatrical script agencies and provides both professional and amateur production entities with a wide variety of scripts suitable for any organization.

Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You