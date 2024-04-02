ALICE IN WONDERLAND Comes to the Dukes, Lancaster This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Dukes award-winning outdoor walkabout theatre show returns to Lancaster’s Williamson Park this summer as the Dukes present their annual award winning production. Marvellous Madness Awaits as you follow the rabbit into a world of wonder and whimsy as the Dukes, Lancaster presents "Alice In Wonderland”.

Written by the ingenious Andrew Pollard and skillfully directed by the visionary Kirstie Davies, this outdoor theatre extravaganza promises to be an experience like no other.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Williamson Park, this summer spectacle invites audiences of all ages to immerse themselves in the fantastical world of Lewis Carroll's timeless classic. Prepare to be swept away on a kaleidoscopic journey where every twist and turn leads to a new adventure, and where the only limit is your imagination.

Join Alice as she navigates through a topsy-turvy wonderland filled with curious characters, nonsensical riddles, and enchanting landscapes. From the mischievous Cheshire Cat to the tyrannical Queen of Hearts, every moment is a delightful dance with the extraordinary.



The Dukes new CEO, Chris Lawson, said on the announcement:



“I'm delighted to announce the return of our outdoor play in the park, Alice In Wonderland. We have a fantastic creative team working on this production and we're excited to present what will be a show full of fantastic family fun. As the new CEO at the Dukes, this will be my first time working with the Dukes team on the Play in the Park, but I'm excited to see what we create, the team here are full of enthusiasm and excitement as we start the journey on creating another adventure in the beautiful Williamson Park this summer. These shows always sell fast with the popular weekend dates always going first so grab your tickets quick!"

Alice in Wonderland promises to be a mad-cap family adventure that will leave you spellbound from start to finish. So, don't be late for this very important date! Secure your tickets now and prepare to embark on the theatrical event of the season.



Alice in Wonderland runs on Tuesdays - Sundays from July 19 - August 25 at

7.15pm. Tickets must be booked in advance. Group bookings negotiable, please contact The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or tickets@dukeslancaster.org