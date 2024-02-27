AIRLOCK Presents PANSEXUAL PREGNANT PIRACY At Soho Theatre

AIRLOCK presents Pansexual Pregnant Piracy, a raucous queer comedy with songs telling the swashbuckling true story of eighteenth-century pirates Anne Bonny and Mary Read, co-created by Eleanor Colville, Rosanna Suppa and Robbie Taylor Hunt, at Soho Theatre, 26 March – 13 April.

Inspired by the true tale of a freedom-loving outlaw roaming the Caribbean with her lovers, raucous queer comedy Pansexual Pregnant Piracy tells the swashbuckling story of two eighteenth-century women forgotten from history. Disguised as a man, Anne Bonny stows away on Captain Calico Jack's pirate ship and becomes his lover. When fellow gender-bending seafarer Mary Read crawls aboard, the ship's course isn't the only thing that's no longer straight. Breaking hearts and gender boundaries, the trailblazers leave behind a stream of looted treasure and treacherous ex-lovers, fleeing the shadow of the Pirate Hunter General who dreams of taking down piracy and pansexuality. When the two are captured, their cover is blown – but will the Pirate Hunter be merciful when he sees that their bellies are brewing more than just rum? Subverting historical narratives, this outlandish comedy with songs tells the ne'er-before-seen queer tale of two forgotten mistresses of the sea who left behind the land and the patriarchy to be pirates at large.

Co-creators Eleanor Colville, Rosanna Suppa and Robbie Taylor Hunt said, “Even though this is a show about real eighteenth-century pirates, we're excited for how relevant it feels regarding gender, sexuality, and our evolving queer culture. It's such a delight to get to bring another chaotic comedy to Soho Theatre, it's the perfect venue for this silly adventure. We're excited for audiences to experience the messy queer joy of characters who are baddies and goodies all at once, and to fall in love with a woman who flees her husband to live as a man at sea, bangs a captain, then beds another lady-pirate-in-disguise before everyone gets very pregnant. Most importantly, we want people to have a great time and laugh until they black out.”

AIRLOCK produces new work featuring queer characters. Founded at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2016, the company works collaboratively to bring intersectional, nuanced, unheard queer stories to the stage. AIRLOCK has produced work for venues including the Bunker Theatre, VAULT Festival and Arcola Outside, as well as a small-scale tour of TUNA in 2021. Their most recent show, musical comedy Lesbian Space Crime, ran at Soho Theatre Upstairs in 2022 and was nominated for two Off West End Awards. The core team is composed of Robbie Taylor Hunt, Rosanna Suppa and Catja Hamilton, as well as Associate Artist Eleanor Colville.

Running Time: 65 mins (no interval) | Suitable for ages 16+