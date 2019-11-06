AFTERGLOW Announces An Extension

The boys of 'Afterglow' are heading under the shower for longer as the hit Off West End show today announces a two-week extension to December 8.

An international hit, Afterglow, by S. Asher Gelman, had been booking at Waterloo East Theatre to Sunday 24 November.

This second production and London season has received critical acclaim and two nominations for Best Enemble and Best Director in the Off West End Awards.

'Afterglow' will celebrate 100 London performances on Tuesday 12 November.

Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship, invite Darius to share their bed for one night. When a new intimate connection begins to form, all three men must come head to head with one another's notions of love, intimacy, and commitment.

The cast features Benjamin Aluwihare, Adi Chugh and Peter McPherson, with Kane Surry as understudy for all three roles.

Creative team: Director Steven Kunis, Original Director Tom O'Brien, Set and Costume Designer Libby Todd, Lighting Designer David Howe, Sound Designer Joel Price, Movement Director Lee Crowley, Casting Director Anne Vosser, General Management David Adkin Limited

