AFTER SHARK Opens Greater Manchester Fringe

When Manchunian Mel goes hunting for fossils along the beach she finds something that changes her life forever.

As Climate Strikes continue and Brits are forced to holiday at home this year the state of the oceans is in plain sight.

There is some good news. Hydrothermal vents in the deep sea are boosting species diversity and coastal towns are banning single use plastics.

But the path to saving the oceans is not easy and 'After Shark' is an online show coming to Greater Manchester Fringe that takes you all the way through it.

'After Shark' is based on a true story. As the rare Greenland Shark struggles to survive or become another fossil: What does it's appearance tell us?

An award-winning cast appears at Greater Manchester Fringe to perform 'After Shark' straight from winning Cult Movies International Best Documentary Award for 'Holy Cod'.

Written by multi award-winning writer Lita Doolan (Oxford Playhouse, Oxford Touring Theatre Company) 'After Shark' looks at the sense of vocation and duty that is found in a small community.

This week Lita spoke to a leading North East Theatre Podcast about the environmental and social benefits of digital theatre - here.

Greater Manchester Fringe was one of the first festivals to host digital Theatre during the pandemic making arts accessible to all, so the cast are thrilled to be back.

The fantastic cast includes, Julie Broadbent (Arts Practitioner based in North West), Sara Haggerty (West End), Ian McShee and Jo Phillips-Lane (TV)

A piece of protest art created for the show will be shown simultaneously at Sheffield's Fronteer Gallery 'Sea' Exhibition.

After Shark by Lita Doolan is streaming for free throughout July - for a free ticket - Click Here