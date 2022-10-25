A WORLD DIVIDED Cast Recording Available To Download Now
The World Premiere of A World Divided is set to open at Milton Keynes Theatre 17 April 2023.
Six months before the World Premiere of A World Divided is set to open at Milton Keynes Theatre (17 April 2023) . The company of the dystopian post-apocalyptic cyber punk musical today release eight tracks from their cast recording.
Track List
Block out the light - performed by Laetitia Grover/ Enya Corrigan
Sarabandes Lullaby - performed by Elizabeth Kinrade
If only you were here - performed by Elizabeth Kinrade
Follow me - performed by Peter Corrigan
Take my heed (I'm the Fleshy Keshy man) - performed by Paul Briggs / Elizabeth Kinrade
MIT - performed by Christopher Edwards (casting TBC)
No matter at all - performed by Livvy Clarke/ Peter Corrigan/ Laetitia Grover
Look around you - performed by Mat Soulsby
You can listen to a medley of the songs HERE and the tracks are available to listen in full on the following platforms:
Elizabeth Kinrade a young musician who performs as 'Lillibet' is a Milton Keynes based singer/songwriter. She has been performing since the age of 13, when she first entered Open Mic UK and reached the area finals at the Birmingham NEC.
Elizabeth has released four of her songs across a number of music platforms including Spotify and A World Divided will be her debut acting performance and features on the cast recording.
Elizabeth says:" About 5 years ago, during an impromptu jamming session, Christopher taught me the first verse and chorus to 'If Only You Were Here'. I instantly fell in love with Sarabande's character. So, when I was recently offered the opportunity to play her I was delighted.
It's been an absolute joy seeing Chris breathe life into this musical; I am certain that the audience will love A World Divided just as much as the cast do.
Akin to The Greatest Showman with its haunting melodies, captivating storyline and the eccentric string of characters you meet along the way, I have no doubt that anyone who sees the show will be utterly charmed"
Inspired to write A World Divided by his love of concept albums such as War of The Worlds from his childhood. Music producer Chrstopher Edwards began writing his musical over 10 years ago, revisiting in lockdown to finalise the book; A World Divided was born. Christopher says:
"We hope the release of the soundtrack from A World Divided will give musical theatre fans the chance to take a look onto this post-apocalyptic world before our premiere next year"
"My background is in music, and I wanted to combine my world with the production of the show by bringing some fresh, talented upcoming musicians to the stage along with some amazing West End performers. The cast recording shows the huge talent of our cast and we hope people will fall in love with the tracks and the characters from the show and be intrigued to come and find out more next year"
A World Divided is Produced by Skyboat Productions and will be directed by Larry Stubbings with Musical Direction from Christopher Edwards. Costume design is by Lisa Kinrade. Cast includes Peter Corrigan (Jesus Christ Superstar UK and Ireland Tour) and professional musicians Lillibet, Paul Briggs and Mat Soulsby with further casting to be announced.
Book your tickets for A World Divided to take you on an epic edge-of-your-seat journey at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes
