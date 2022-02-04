A VERY LIVERPOOL LOVE STORY Comes to The Epstein Theatre On Valentine's Eve

On the eve of St Valentine's Day, The Epstein Theatre plays host to a moving real-life story, a tale of love and loss, and the grief that follows.

Using the words of the late activist and poet Sandra Richardson, who passed away at Marie Curie Hospice in Liverpool last year, and the reflections of her artist wife Clare Beloved, the play weaves a testimony to the power of love and grief.

A Very Liverpool Love Story comes to The Epstein Theatre on Sunday 13 February 2022 at 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale now, with proceeds being donated to Marie Curie Hospice in Liverpool.

The play is staged on Sandra's 58th Birthday, and is a message of enduring love and hope while celebrating the power of creativity and community to help others through grief.

Six months on from Sandra's death, Clare has gathered unpublished words, poems and love notes written by Sandra while in the hospice, along with her own writing and diary entries from that time, and crafted them into a powerful performance piece. The play will include a mix of imagery, poetry and live music, providing theatregoers a gentle way in which to remember anyone close to them who may have passed away.

The second half of the evening will be hosted by Liverpool-born performance poet Gerry Potter, and will include an opportunity for the audience to write special Valentine's cards to loved ones who have died and post into a Marie Curie postbox and light a candle. There will also be Birthday cake to celebrate Sandra's life. The Marie Curie team will be on stage sharing their own creative reflections on love and loss, and members of the charity's wellbeing team will be available to offer support.

Clare explained: "I promised Sandra we would carry on her legacy and that her poetry would continue to raise much needed funds in her name. Since Sandra died, I have experienced horrendous grief which touches every aspect of your life and there is so little written about it. Our night at The Epstein will open up difficult conversations about bereavement, love, and loss. I hope it's a fitting Birthday present and the best Valentine's present for my late wife - because as we all know, the love we have for people carries on after someone is physically gone."

Acclaimed Liverpool actress Leanne Best (Line Of Duty, Cold Feet), returns to the city to play Sandra. Clare is played by Yolanda Kettle (The Crown, Howard's End, Marcella). The musical backdrop is Alexia Chellun, one of Sandra's favourite singers, who has given permission for her music to be used as the soundtrack to the play.

Liverpool-born actress Leanne Best commented: "This is a beautiful insight into a big Liverpool love story and allows us to glimpse into the often hidden world of terminal illness and loss in a beautiful, powerful way. I was impacted by Clare's community work many years ago and promised her one day, I will come back and play you a role. I am so happy to play Clare and bring her words and love story to life."

Sandra from Toxteth was admitted to Marie Curie Hospice in Woolton with Stage 4 breast cancer last year. Despite her terminal diagnosis, this lifelong activist, community leader and champion of those in need, found that the team caring for her needed a staff room to spend their down time. Together with wife Clare, they wasted no time and started fundraising.

The creative couple began a social media campaign from the hospice, inviting donors to record themselves reading one of Sandra's poems. Their incredible efforts included support from Channel 4 news anchor Jon Snow; Liverpool actors Leanne Best and Alison Steadman, and Julie Hesmondhalgh; BBC weatherman Owain Wyn Davies; poets Benjamin Zephaniah and John Cooper Clarke; and comedienne Ruby Wax, who all shared a poem recording to social media.

When Sandra sadly passed away on 25 August 2021, she had already raised more than £21,000 for Marie Curie - which continues to rise. The monies raised have developed a staff room which has been co-designed by Clare and Marie Curie team, it will be officially opened on Valentine's Day as gift of love to the staff. Funds are also helping to buy televisions for patients' rooms.

Ruth Todd, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser in Liverpool, added: "Sandra and Clare's incredible fundraising efforts for Marie Curie is truly inspiring. Clare's dedication and enthusiasm to continue Sandra's legacy is infectious, and we really hope the event is a success. Without the generous support of people like Sandra and Clare, staff at the Marie Curie Hospice in Liverpool couldn't continue to work on the frontline, providing vital care and support for people living with a terminal illness and their families."

For more details check out www.epsteintheatre.co.uk and join the theatre's mailing list. Follow the venue on Facebook www.facebook.com/EpsteinTheatre and Twitter @EpsteinTheatre