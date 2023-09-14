A TALE OF FELLOWSHIP Will Have Concerts At The Actors' Church

A Tale Of Fellowship will play two concert performances on 20th and 21st October at St Paul's Church in London. The musical tells a true story about four young creatives, who hope to combine their artistic talents to bring positive change to the world.

Following the sudden death of his mother, a young, orphaned J.R.R. Tolkien finds solace at King Edwards school, where he meets three likeminded students. As their friendship grows, the idea of an official club is pitched - a club where the four of them can pursue their artistic dreams together. Despite heavy disapproval from their parents and guardians, a fellowship is born.

However, their courage is put to the test with the outbreak of World War 1. Each member of the group enlists and Tolkien has to say goodbye, not only to his fellowship, but to Edith, the love of his love. The four boys continue to share their work, through a series of letters and drawings, uplifting each other through their darkest hour. It's here the first stories of Middle Earth begin to evolve. Can the fellowship endure the horrors of war, and if so, what will remain of their dreams?

Music, lyrics and book by Joseph Purdue

Witness an evocative score performed by a stunning array of West End talent, led by Tom Hier.