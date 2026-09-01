A SKULL IN CONNEMARA to Return to Liverpool Everyman, Directed by Chris Sonnex

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Liverpool Everyman has announced a return to the classic stories of Martin McDonagh as acclaimed Director Chris Sonnex follows this 2024 hit revival of The Lieutenant of Inishmore with a brand-new production of A Skull in Connemara from 20 February 2027. Performances will run through 13 March 2027.

Chris Sonnex said, “Coming back to the Everyman after the glorious comic book carnage of The Lieutenant of Inishmore is a complete honour, and I'm made up to be with Liverpool's audiences again. A Skull in Connemara is a completely different beast; it's a play about digging up the past because you need to make room for the future, only to discover that the past isn't remotely finished with you. It still feels as relevant today as it did when first staged, a play about death, grief, revenge, and the ridiculous ways we try to live with all three. And, of course, it's got that extraordinary McDonagh trick of making you laugh when you really shouldn't, and, before you've quite recovered, break your heart. I can't wait to get started and for you to see it.”

Creative Director of Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse, Nathan Powell said, 'After the huge success of The Lieutenant of Inishmore, we're excited to welcome back Chris Sonnex and another production that underscores our commitment to daring, thought-provoking and relevant work. Blending dark comedy and biting satire, Martin McDonagh's brilliant play is sure to be a hugely entertaining and surprising night at the theatre'

Martin McDonagh is an award-winning writer/director. His latest film, Wild Horse Nine, will be released in November 2026. His plays include The Beauty Queen of Leenane; A Skull in Connemara; The Lonesome West; The Lieutenant of Inishmore; The Cripple of Inishmaan; The Pillowman; A Behanding in Spokane; Hangmen and A Very Very Very Dark Matter.

As a writer/Director, Wild Horse Nine; The Banshees of Inisherin; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Seven Psychopaths; In Bruges and Six Shooter (short film).

Chris Sonnex is currently the Artistic Director and Joint CEO of Cardboard Citizens and co-founder of the London Ticket Bank. Throughout his career in theatre, Chris has consistently championed and mentored underrepresented artists and creatives. As Artistic Director of the Bunker Theatre, his unwavering commitment to inclusivity brought bold new voices to the stage. As well as garnering critical acclaim, the theatre received significant recognition from the industry, including the Best Fringe Theatre Award from The Stage and the Best Artistic Director Award from The Offies, both in 2020. Alongside awards for directing.

Chris has previously worked as an Associate artist at the Royal Court and Hightide Theatre. Chris helped set up Good Chance Theatre in “The Jungle” refugee camp at the height of Europe's refugee crisis in 2015. As a Director, his work has been presented by the Almeida Theatre, the Bunker Theatre, Caravan Theatre, Donmar Warehouse, Guildhall, HighTide Festival, Paines Plough Roundabout, LAMDA, Northern Stage, Soho Theatre, Hightide, the Royal Court, and Synergy Theatre Project.

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