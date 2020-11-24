A Night With Stradivari Violinist Yury Revich Announced At The Hippodrome Casino
With pianist Matthieu Esnult and special guest dancer Natascha Mair.
The Vienna-based violinist Yury Revich is joined by French pianist Matthieu Esnult for a varied late evening concert on Saturday December 5 at The Hippodrome Casino in London's Leicester Square.
It will feature a mix of famous pieces such as Pablo de Sarasate The Carmen Fantasy and Debussy Clair de Lune with a few less well-known including some virtuoso works for the violin, and a selection of Yury's own neo-classical compositions. Yury plays on the Stradivari Violin "Princess Aurora" from 1709. Part of the ticket sales will go towards the Dreamland Charity.
Yury and Matthieu will also perform Saint-Saëns The Dying Swan with Natascha Mair, Principal Dancer at English National Ballet.
Program (with introductions by Yury Revich)
Arabesque No.1
Clair de Lune (arr.)
Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Violin Concerto Op.2 No.1 (extract)
Igor Frolov: Fantasy on the themes of Gershwin's Porgy and Bess
Camille Saint-Saëns: Le Cygne from Le Carnaval des animaux - with Natascha Mair
Yury Revich:
Medley
Moto (UK premiere)
Layers (World premiere)
Henri Vieuxtemps: Yankee Doodle
Jules Massenet: Meditation from Thaïs
Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy
9pm, Saturday 5 December 2020
The Hippodrome Casino London, Leicester Square, London WC2H 7JH
(The concert will last approximately 1 hour 30 mins - 2 hours, including talks)
A limited number of socially distanced tickets are available - £21.88 each
(The performance is subject to developing Government restrictions)