A Night With Stradivari Violinist Yury Revich Announced At The Hippodrome Casino

The Vienna-based violinist Yury Revich is joined by French pianist Matthieu Esnult for a varied late evening concert on Saturday December 5 at The Hippodrome Casino in London's Leicester Square.

It will feature a mix of famous pieces such as Pablo de Sarasate The Carmen Fantasy and Debussy Clair de Lune with a few less well-known including some virtuoso works for the violin, and a selection of Yury's own neo-classical compositions. Yury plays on the Stradivari Violin "Princess Aurora" from 1709. Part of the ticket sales will go towards the Dreamland Charity.

Yury and Matthieu will also perform Saint-Saëns The Dying Swan with Natascha Mair, Principal Dancer at English National Ballet.

Program (with introductions by Yury Revich)

Claude Debussy:

Arabesque No.1

Clair de Lune (arr.)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Violin Concerto Op.2 No.1 (extract)

Igor Frolov: Fantasy on the themes of Gershwin's Porgy and Bess

Camille Saint-Saëns: Le Cygne from Le Carnaval des animaux - with Natascha Mair

Yury Revich:

Medley

Moto (UK premiere)

Layers (World premiere)

Henri Vieuxtemps: Yankee Doodle

Jules Massenet: Meditation from Thaïs

Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy

9pm, Saturday 5 December 2020

The Hippodrome Casino London, Leicester Square, London WC2H 7JH

(The concert will last approximately 1 hour 30 mins - 2 hours, including talks)

A limited number of socially distanced tickets are available - £21.88 each

EVENTBRITE BOOKING LINK

(The performance is subject to developing Government restrictions)

