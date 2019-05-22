A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Marks 30 Years Of Oddsocks

Four young lovers will run away from home to party at a summer music festival this June when Oddsocks Productions rework A Midsummer Night's Dream with their signature blend of magic, mischief and mayhem.

Famed for their irreverent and idiosyncratic approach to staging Shakespeare, the company return to the Belgrade Theatre 18-20 June 2019 following the success of last year's sci-fi take on The Tempest. With this year marking Oddsocks' 30th anniversary, they've selected a suitably wild and wacky play to celebrate the occasion, riotously reimagined to resonate with teenagers today.

"What better way to have a party than with this play?" asks Oddsocks' Creative Producer Elli Mackenzie. "The play opens with the Duke of Athens announcing plans for his wedding reception and finishes with the wedding reception itself."

But while preparation for the royal wedding dominates in bustling Athens, a passionate and headstrong younger generation are seeking an escape from parental pressure and the stress of societal expectations.

Freedom comes in the form of a summer festival in the woods, but with fairies causing chaos while they work through their own disagreements, and a bunch of amateur actors rehearsing for a play nearby, the four young people get a bit confused about exactly who is chasing after whom as they find themselves the subject of a series of hilarious tricks and misadventures.

"He was clever, that Shakespeare guy," says Elli. "He knew how to tell a great story about personalities which are as relevant today as they were 400 years ago."

Mashing up Shakespearean storytelling with physical comedy and popular music performed live on stage by skilled actor-musicians, this upbeat, interactive production promises a larger-than-life, laugh-a-minute look at one of the Bard's best-loved comedies, infused with Oddsocks' madcap spirit and playful sense of humour.

Elli Mackenzie continues: "We create theatrical experiences that are for everyone. We've created over 70 productions and performed to over 380,000 audience members in all weathers! No hierarchy or elitism, telling good stories in innovative ways to create a great night out."

Oddsocks Productions present A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Belgrade Theatre from 18-20 June. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper.





