A LAST GASP to Premiere At Brighton Fringe

Tune in October 31st 11am.

Celebrate beauty with a fresh horror show this Halloween. All at Brighton Fringe, the A Last Gasp will be performed by stage sensations Sara Haggerty, Judy Leonard, Kara Cole.

Come and dive into a few of your favourite things before they are gone forever.

Watch brand new writing about all your beloved things being heartbreakingly lost and found, like hedgehogs, bio-oil and pima cotton sheets.

This is 'A Last Gasp' of words spoken just as things stream out of view.

The theme has inspired 8 exciting authors from around the world all excited to share their fresh new work with you.

Produced and Directed for you by Lita Doolan, the same safe hands behind hit shows for Burning Man, Dublin Pride and Glasgow Literary Festival, reviewed as 'a real highlight'. Unlike the plastic bottles...

Returning to Brighton Fringe for the third year Lita Doolan Productions are thrilled to present gripping new story-telling and celebrating with FREE admission tickets to this must-see online show. The perfect start to Halloween

