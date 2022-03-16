A Five Star Night Of Musical Theatre MUSIC OF THE NIGHT Heads To The Epstein

A spectacular evening of the most loved West End and Broadway musicals, performed by top musical theatre stars is coming to Liverpool later this month.

Music Of The Night is brought to you by Absolute Opera in association with Bill Elms and returns to the Epstein Theatre on Friday 25 March 2022. The show features the most iconic classic musical theatre hits of all time from shows such as Les Misérables, West Side Story, The Lion King and of course The Phantom Of The Opera, this magical and enchanting evening is must-see entertainment for all musical lovers

The show returns to the Epstein following it's numerous 5 Star reviews in 2019 and is hosted and stars Liverpool-based, internationally acclaimed classical Tenor, Roy Locke, who will be joined by a special guest.

Roy Locke has appeared in some of the most famous musical theatre roles of all time and performed on some of the world's most famous stages, including The Paris Opera and The Sydney Opera House and has been cast in some of the most famous musical theatre roles of all time, and now brings his passion, his expertise, and his unforgettable singing voice to the Epstein Theatre for one night only.

His portrayal of The Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom Of The Opera won praise from theatre critics and audiences alike. He has gone on play the iconic role globally in three different productions.

International Soprano, Leigh Rhianon Coggins has performed with some of the UK's top opera companies and played Christine Daae in the 25th Anniversary Tour of The Phantom Of The Opera in the UK & Ireland and Cosette in the 25th Anniversary Tour of Les Miserables in the UK & Paris, to name but a few.

Both performers also starred in Opera Beneath The Stars at Liverpool Theatre Festival and in the recent UK tour of children's opera Hurrah! For The Pirate King.

The show will also feature live music by Musical Director, Per Neilsen.

Principal Tenor Roy Locke from Absolute Opera commented: "I am thrilled to be performing this specially curated show to my home audience here in Liverpool. My special guest, Leigh Rhianon Coggins and I have played the leading roles in Phantom of the Opera and other leading musicals in different parts of the world, and we are proud to bring our experience and our passion to the Epstein audiences.

"Along with Leigh and our Musical Director Per Neilsen, we have created a show which we feel brings together some of the best loved works of Musical Theatre of all time. We hope Liverpool will join us for what will be a very special evening."

Producer Bill Elms added: "Music Of The Night is going to strike a chord with so many theatregoers who love to immerse themselves in musical theatre. We have selected an incredible choice of songs and the performers individual and collective talent along with their musical theatre credits speak for themselves, this is going to be a real highlight for Epstein Theatre audiences and could also be an early Mother's Day present."

To book tickets call 0844 888 9991* or go online at www.epsteintheatre.co.uk * or in person at the Epstein Theatre Box Office from 12pm - 6pm Monday - Saturday.

*Subject to booking fee. All prices include a £1 per ticket venue restoration levy

For more details check out www.epsteintheatre.co.uk and join our mailing list.