At a time of widespread interest in Korean culture following the historic Best Picture win for Parasite at the Oscars (and the ever-growing popularity of K-Pop), A Festival of Korean Dance returns to The Place with a programme comprising four women choreographers at the cutting edge of Korean dance culture. Having built a following among audiences and critics, the festival returns once more to The Place in the year contemporary dance's touchstone institution celebrates its 50th birthday.

Leading this year's line-up, Jin Yeob Cha's Collective A present MIIN: Body to Body. A project that began as an outdoor performance in Seoul, it will now have its World Premiere as an indoor theatre presentation during the festival. Jin Yeob Cha's sell-out show Riverrun provided the iconic images from first Festival of Korean Dance in 2018, enjoyed by passengers on the Tube in the lead-up to the festival. This was not long after she had choreographed the ceremonies for the Winter Olympics and her return to London is eagerly awaited. MIIN: Body to Body see her examine how perceptions of beauty and femininity have evolved beyond our conceptions.

One of the highlights of last year's festival, Bora Kim's Art Project Bora also returns in collaboration with her partner Jaeduk Kim (Modern Table) to present MUAK, an innovative performance which draws on the condition of synesthesia and the legacy of iconic Korean composer Isang Yun, while dancers dis-assemble a piano live on stage.

Completing the festival and returning to the topic of the relationship between sound and movement, a double bill of artists new to the UK seeks to break down the boundary between performer and audience. Dance Project PPoKKi / Yun Jung Lee will present One Seventy-fifth Second and Soo Hyun Hwang presents Sense of Black. In Sense of Black, blindfolded dancers move to rhythms supplied by their co-performers, using the sounds they make as cues to inform their gestures, while the boundaries between audience and performer are subverted. One Seventy-fifth Second looks at balance and imbalance through the prism of the shortest possible unit of time - a split second. It won the 'Dance of the Year' award at the 2017 Dream & Vision Awards hosted by the Korea Modern Dance Association.

In addition to the programme of performance, Emma Gladstone will be leading an engaging discussion about gender politics in Korean contemporary dance. The Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Dance Umbrella will be in conversation with a panel of female Korean choreographers: Jin Yeob Cha, Bora Kim and Sung Im Her.

Speaking about A Festival of Korean Dance, Artistic Director of The Place Eddie Nixon says, "This year's festival is a line of up all female choreographers, demonstrating the considerable breadth and talent of female makers in Korea. We are delighted to welcome back Jin Yeob Cha and Bora Kim, who have both presented work in previous editions of the festival, and to introduce the work of Yunjung Lee and Soo Hyun Hwang to UK audiences for the first time"

Jungwoo Lee, Director at the Korean Cultural Centre UK said: "We're delighted to introduce the four female choreographers who represent Korea's contemporary dance scene, with their outstanding artistry and global dance careers. With the excellent curation of The Place, UK, audiences can see things from different perspectives on the body and movement of each dance company. We hope that this festival will strengthen the cultural partnership between Korea and the UK."

Doil Kim, President of the Korea Arts Management Service (KAMS) said, "We're honoured to be cooperating with The Place and the KCCUK to introduce various strands of contemporary Korean dance to the UK. This partnership will run until 2021 and creates a long-term stage for European audiences to discover the talent that Korea is presently producing. We very much hope that this partnership model can become a global platform that brings Korean Dance to international audiences."

Speaking about her work, Jin Yeob Cha says: "I believe the body is like a circle, endless, without a start or end, Saa??sāra (a Buddhist concept of endless birth, life, death and rebirth), the nature of the universe. Circle means endless changes and repeats, and it echoes the female body."

Bora Kim Says " Isang Yun's music has opened up the infinite possibilities for me to work without being tied to formality. The music is difficult to interpret but the more I listen to it, the more attracted I am by its powerful energy. I indulge in the illusion of seeing music and listening to dance."

Yun Jung Lee says "I believe contact improvisation is a good way to experience a sort of 'in-betweeness'. In my work, a small unit of thematic movements transform through repetitive movements, and then those transformed movements expand to contact improvisation."

Tickets: 020 7121 1100 | www.theplace.org.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You