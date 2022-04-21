5Go Theatre Co. Present MISS MARGARIDA'S WAY 

5Go Theatre Co. have announced we will be doing more performances of our innovative production of Miss Margarida's Way by Roberto Athayde, starting with three at The Canal Café Theatre in May.

Miss Margarida is your teacher. Wildly unpredictable and bursting with sexual frustration, she hurls her theories at her students with a mix of seduction and aggression. Her curriculum is unique; her lessons funny and insane; her methods sacrosanct. Join her Year 8 class and experience education the Miss Margarida way. This darkly hilarious satire on dictatorship uses Miss Margarida's classroom to explore the relationship between the oppressor and the oppressed, with her pupils as her subjects. Miss Margarida bullies, taunts, and cajoles. She is an engaging monster - the embodiment of autocracy gone mad.

The play was written in 1971 as an allegory about totalitarianism and a satire on the politics that Roberto Athayde found on his return to Brazil after studying abroad. It was initially banned and then censored in Brazil. Tragically, it seems as relevant today as when it was written, especially in the light of recent world events...

Originally written as a tour de force for one actress, our production uses two - to take on the many faces of Miss Margarida. This was a bold move, but one that seems to have paid off as the reaction from audience members and critics has been extremely positive.

For more information visit https://canalcafetheatre.com/our-shows/miss-margarida/ or call 020 7289 6054.