39 AND COUNTING Will Be Performed at Park Theatre Next Month

Aiming to dispel myths around violence against women, 39 and Counting features ten characters who loved women that were killed by men. They are the brothers, sisters, best friends, nieces, nephews and cousins of the deceased whose lives have been disrupted and torn apart by violence. Written by Shireen Mula (Why is the Sky Blue? Southwark Playhouse) and directed by Gemma Aked-Priestley (My Dad's Blind, Abbey Theatre/Irish Tour), it's performed by the graduates of the Oxford School of Drama One-Year Acting Course.

Ten characters navigating their way through the trauma. Wanting justice to be done, the grief to end and to reach a place of acceptance. To feel in control again. This shattering new play puts the violence we do not speak about absolutely centre stage.

Shireen Mula said, "In April 2021, when I started writing this play, 39 women had been killed in the UK this year by men. Today we're at 92 women killed. 39 and Counting addresses femicide head-on; drawing attention to a culture that allows and enables it."

Cast: Coline Atterbury, Chelsea Bondzanga, Giulio Cavazzini, Charlie Collinson, Charlie Coombes-Roberts, Lorna Dale, Freddie Dennis, Grainne Dromgoole, Imogen Gibb, Billy Gurney, Adam Jessop,Chris Moore, Olivia Nielsen, Jade-Olivia Patrick, Bella Rose, Kate Tulloch, Ned Wakeley, Edward Wheatley.

Performances run 8th-11th September.

