2FACED DANCE Comes to The Place With Triple Bill EVERYTHING [but the girl]

The highly acclaimed physical theatre company, 2FACED DANCE, celebrate their 20th anniversary with a tour of 'EVERYTHING (but the girl)', a dynamic triple bill that performs in London at The Place for two nights: March 13th and 14th. Shows at The Place will feature LIVE music performed onstage by members of Birmingham Contemporary Music Group.

Three pieces of exhilarating contemporary dance are choreographed by two of the industry's most respected artists: 2Faced Dance Artistic Director Tamsin Fitzgerald and Fleur Darkin, formerly Artistic Director of Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre. Fitzgerald's highly physical, demanding choreography provides the perfect platform for her all-male dance company whose performances regularly thrill audiences in the UK and abroad. Darkin's work has been described as "always inventive", "powerful and disturbing" with a strong narrative backbone and has been seen nationally and internationally.

Tour Dates

February 6th, 7th Birmingham Patrick Studio https://www.birminghamhippodrome.com/about-us/the-patrick-studio/. Shows at the Patrick Studio will feature live music performed onstage by members of Birmingham Contemporary Music Group

February 12th Weymouth College, The Bay Theatre The Bay Theatre

February 14th, 15th Eastleigh, The Point www.thepointeastleigh.co.uk

February 29th Aberystwyth Arts Centre www.aberystwythartscentre.co.uk

March 5th 6th Bournemouth, Pavilion Dance www.pdsw.org.uk

March 13th, 14th London, The Place www.theplace.org.ukShows at The Place will feature live music performed onstage by members of Birmingham Contemporary Music Group.

March 19th Swansea, Taliesin Arts Centre www.taliesinartscentre.co.uk

March 25th Malvern Theatres www.malvern-theatres.co.uk

April 20th Scunthorpe, The Baths Hall www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

April 23rd Leeds, Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre www.theatreleeds.com

April 30th Hereford Courtyard Theatre www.courtyard.org.uk

April 30th show at Hereford Courtyard Theatre will feature live music performed onstage by members of Birmingham Contemporary Music Group.

Cast

Louis Parker-Evans 7.0, The Qualies

Cameron Woolnough 7.0, The Qualies

Sam Buswell 7.0, Hollow in a World Too Full (sharing the solo dates)

Will Hodson 7.0, The Qualies, Hollow in a World Too Full (sharing the

solo dates)

John Robinson 7.0, The Qualies

Creative Teams

7.0

Chroreographer Tamsin Fitzgerald

Composer Alex Baranowski

Lighting Designer James Mackenzie

The Qualies

Choreographer Fleur Darkin

Composer tbc

Lighting Designer James Mackenzie

Hollow in a World Too Full

Choreographer Tamsin Fitzgerald

Composer Alex Baranowski

Lighting Designer James Mackenzie

Says Tamsin Fitzgerald: "Growing up in the 90s I often listened to the group Everything But The Girl and something about the phrase resonated for me and inspired the title of our programme. For our 20th anniversary we are bringing EVERYTHING together to celebrate this and [but the girl] is a play on the fact that I founded the company and have created 90% of the work to date."

Fitzgerald has re-imagined her emotionally-charged piece '7.0' which she made after visiting earthquake-hit Haiti in 2010 as part of an international aid team. 2Faced Dance return to a newly re-charged '7.0' to mark the 10th anniversary of the disaster. The work is already a shining light in the company's canon and has been cited as one of their most successful works to date.

"I'd forgotten what an incredible piece it is!" says Tamsin. "We have made some small changes and tweaks to the choreographic work. And in Birmingham and Hereford I'm thrilled that the Birmingham Contemporary Music Group will be accompanying us live onstage with Alex Baranowski's original score."

Fleur Darkin's piece, 'The Qualies', is a theatrical collaboration with the estate of the late American author David Foster-Wallace to bring his study of tennis player Michael Joyce to life as a dance for four men. Foster-Wallace tailed the low ranked pros at the 1995 Montreal Open, writing about the sacrifice necessary to participate in the day-to-day trenches of the tennis major leagues. The dancers work with attentive skill, subtlety and sometimes desperate force to ask themselves what it takes to be great at something.

Says Fleur: "Having worked in dance and theatre and writing my whole career, I see the connection between achievement and its opposite, and how the brilliance of the opening night is followed by the comedown of the morning after. It's a very metaphorical piece; while it's not specifically about tennis or the Montreal Qualifiers, I hope it makes a comment on this idealisation of the individual, of how the natural desire to play games together becomes a business in order to become commercially viable. It's been amazing working with 2Faced Dance - I've never worked with an all-male company before. Their skill, confidence and sheer attitude to work is extremely impressive."

Adds Tamsin: We commissioned Fleur because she's someone who works very differently from me. Her work is incredibly theatrical and she's someone who has challenged the status quo. She's bright, talented and bold...and we like bold at 2Faced Dance."

Fitzgerald's second piece in the triple bill is the world premiere of 'Hollow in a World Too Full'. "We sit in a house and slowly the world we are living in is getting smaller" - (quote from the 1976 Oscar-winning film Network). This solo work follows a man's journey through a world too full. The piece will be performed to a newly commissioned score from celebrated film and TV composer, Alex Baranowski.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You