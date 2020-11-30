2020 BGT Finalist, Steve Royle Announces 2021 UK Tour

Following his much-loved appearances on Britain's Got Talent 2020 and a performance in the final that left the judges breathless with laughter and saw him voted into the top three by the public, comedian Steve Royle will be setting out on his debut UK Tour in 2021 with a fun-filled evening for all the family.

Anyone who has ever witnessed one of Steve's brilliantly unique performances will know to expect an evening packed with a crazy mix of stand up, slapstick and comical routines for all ages - a feast of entertainment for both eyes and ears of the young and old!

As well as being a finalist on this year's Britain's Got Talent, Steve is an actor, writer, comedian, juggler and Gillard Award winning presenter on BBC Radio Lancashire.

He performed as part of Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights Live show at The Manchester Arena and has supported some of the UK's top comedy talent on tour including Peter Kay, Dave Spikey and Roy Walker.

He has appeared in a string of hit comedy TV shows including Phoenix Nights, Max and Paddy's Road To Nowhere, Peter Kay's Britain's Got The Pop Factor... and Stand Up Britain and his acting work includes The Things You Do For Love and Magnolia, and the title role in the national tour of the critically acclaimed Naturally Insane: The Life of Dan Leno (which was due to premiere in the West End before lockdown happened). He was featured on the Granada TV Programme Behind The Scenes and That's Entertainment and was voted Entertainer of the Year at the inaugural Red Rose Awards.

Venue: The Lowry SALFORD

Dates: Saturday, 6th February

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0343 208 6000

Online: thelowry.com

Venue: The Civic BARNSLEY

Dates: Thursday, 16th September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01226 327 000

Online: barnsleycivic.co.uk

Venue: Town Hall MIDDLESBROUGH

Dates: Friday, 17th September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01642 729 729

Online: middlesbroughtownhall.co.uk

Venue: Little Theatre CHORLEY

Dates: Tuesday, 21st September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01257 264 362

Online: chorleylittletheatre.com

Venue: The Whitham BARNARD CASTLE

Dates: Wednesday, 22nd September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01833 631 107

Online: thewitham.org.uk

Venue: City Varieties LEEDS

Dates: Thursday, 23rd September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office:

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You