Marchmont House Unveils 2023 Plans

Coinciding with the launch of their new website, Marchmont House have unveiled the first events as part of their 2023 season. The range of events on offer are designed to bring people together to celebrate creativity - this ethos lies at the very heart of all Marchmont's endeavours, from its public events to its unique artist residencies and on-site studios.

One of Marchmont's unique offerings are their Weekend Art Huddles. From Friday 24th March - Sunday 26th March 2023, visitors will have the opportunity to join silversmiths, collectors, curators and industry VIPs for At Home with Silver, a unique event celebrating the official opening of Marchmont's new Silversmithing Workshop. This series continues with At Home with Ceramics from Friday 21st April - 23rd April 2023. This relaxed weekend offers the opportunity to learn about the art of ceramics at Marchmont House with a 'hands on' workshop at Redbraes Pottery. Later in 2023, Marchmont will host At Home with Modern British Sculpture and At Home with Music, together with a Writers Weekend with expert workshops.

In March, the Samling Artist Programme Masterclass invites Sir Mark Elder, chief conductor of The HallÃ©, operatic bass Brindley Sherratt and song pianist Jonathan Ware to examine the age-old question "What makes a great artist?". Continuing the slate of classical music, Marchmont will host three Musical Afternoons from May to July in the finest room of the house - Sir Robert Lorimer's magnificent Arts & Crafts oak-panelled 'gem' The Music Room. These concerts contribute to Marchmont's goal to bring this incredible room back to its original purpose.

As part of the Borders Art Fair over the weekend of 18th - 19th March 2023, Marchmont will offer Hugo's Creative Inspiration Tour, where guests will spend the day with owner Hugo Burge gaining a rare insight into his restoration of the House, his motivations and what his plans for the future are . This will include a private house tour, two hour walking tour of the grounds and Walled Garden of Marchmont with lunch and tea. Over the same weekend, visitors will be able to enjoy a one-off tour of the Marchmont collection focussing on the role of women in art, followed by lunch in the Old Kitchen Gallery.

Marchmont's springtime Open Studios session will return with artists, makers, demos and delicious food for all. Excitingly, Marchmont are opening their historic doors for a Weekend Away staying in the luxury accommodation of Marchmont House during their Open Studio event from Friday 12th May - Sunday 14th May 2023.

If you'd prefer just to explore the house, there are a range of tours on offer throughout the year from 90 minutes to a full day with meals with tours also led by the on-site curator and the head gardener.

Marchmont is a bold 'Grade A' listed Palladian mansion built in 1750 for the 3rd Earl of Marchmont and situated at the heart of the Marchmont Estate. It lies to the east of the village of Greenlaw in the Scottish Borders, 19 miles west of Berwick-upon-Tweed and just 40 miles from Edinburgh so is easy to visit. In 1988, the Marchmont Estate was bought by Oliver Burge and, in 2012, a seven-year renovation and re-furnishing of Marchmont House began. The new vision for Marchmont is to nurture the house and estate's stories - and those of the Scottish Borders - building a home to makers and creators, welcoming movers and shakers from across the arts, crafts, purpose driven business and social enterprise. The house is a hub of creativity, constantly developing and evolving with new exciting ventures to support the arts.

As well as the incredible events on offer, Marchmont also offers the opportunity for small groups to stay overnight. There are honesty bars, a film room and 'old-school' indoor entertainment in the form of a snooker table, books and games, not to mention the surrounding countryside for those who prefer the outdoors. Marchmont is set in a beautiful, calm landscape where the estate land management focus is on sustainability and environmental guardianship.