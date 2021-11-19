International Youth Arts Festival Becomes FUSE International

The UK's biggest multi-arts festival for performers aged between 5 and 26 has unveiled a new identity today. The International Youth Arts Festival (IYAF), which has brought talent from all over the world to London each summer since it began in 2009, will now be known as FUSE International festival.

Creative Youth, the charity behind the festival, announced the change at an event held this evening in Kingston Upon Thames, where the Creative Youth is based and the festival takes place.

IYAF has traditionally presented work both by amateur and professional companies, with young artists and companies travelling from all over the world to take part. Art forms represented at the festival typically include theatre, dance, music, film and visual arts and in recent years has included a digital programme. Previous participants in the festival have included Tankus the Henge, Smoking Apples, and Circus Abyssinia.

FUSE International will continue IYAF's mission to support the presentation of work for and by young people and celebrate the journey from early artistic discovery to emerging professionals, while looking to grow the festival's appeal and participation levels among the older 18-26 age group. Plans for FUSE International include increased evening and weekend programming to create a Fringe festival atmosphere, focused showcases of work from countries around the world and greater engagement with the diverse communities based in and around Kingston.

The change in name will be reflected in new branding for the festival which will sit within a new website for Creative Youth, also launched today. The FUSE International festival identity was developed in collaboration with the charity's Young Creatives panel, a group of young artists who guide the direction of Creative Youth.

Speaking on the launch of FUSE International, Festival Director Petra Tauscher said "After a difficult period for the Arts, Creative Youth is delighted to be launching FUSE International which will incorporate the very best of the International Youth Arts Festival as well as introducing new elements for the future. I am looking forward to build on our eclectic Fringe programme with even more opportunities for young emerging artists and finding new ways to celebrate the unique atmosphere of our summer festival."

Louise Coles, CEO of Creative Youth said "The FUSE International festival is part of a fast growing programme of activities Creative Youth is undertaking to benefit young people in Kingston and further afield, supporting them on their journeys into creative careers. From here on in, we'll see closer relationships between the artists we work with in FUSE International and our year-round activities. The festival also has a part to play in our mission to support the economic regeneration of the Kingston riverside and town centre - and we'll have more exciting news to come on that in 2022."

Max Percy, one of Creative Youth's Young Creatives said "I am incredibly thrilled to see Creative Youth's annual summer Festival growing, having experienced it first-hand and been able to springboard my career and artistic practice from it. I came from across the globe in Hong Kong to pursue my career in theatre-making, and have very much benefitted from international collaborations, opening many job opportunities, innovation and much more. I am excited for our next chapter as FUSE International and can't encourage everyone enough to get involved and be a part of it."

Applications are now open for companies wishing to participate in the 2022 FUSE International Festival which will take place from 1 to 10 July. For more details and to apply, visit fusefestival.org.

Creative Youth is a charity based in Kingston-upon-Thames that exists to enable young people aged 5 - 26 to realise their potential through the arts, involving them in innovative, original and ambitious projects. Projects include the Creative Talent Programme, a young people's skills development programme and a proposed heritage project AMP Kingston; Art, Music and Pop Fashion.