Review: Blanc & Noir's New Album

WHO IS BLANC & NOIR?

The pianists Selin Şekeranber and Yudum Çetiner welcome the audience to "Blanc & Noir", with a rather colorful and authentic musical perspective blending traditional Turkish music with classical music.

After their solo piano training at Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory, Lausanne State Conservatory, and Munich State Conservatory, the pianists worked on chamber music in Stuttgart State Conservatory with world-famous duo pianists Prof. Hans-Peter and Prof. Volker Stenzl and branded a perpetual success in the history of classical music in Turkey as the first Turkish pianists with a Master's Degree in Duo Piano.

Debuting the concerto composed by Fazıl Say for duo piano and orchestra together with Eskisehir Metropolitan Municipality Symphony Orchestra in Turkey in 2017, the duo has also savored the opportunity to perform concerts with Orchesterverein Stuttgart Orchestra in Stuttgart Philharmonie and with Ankara Presidential Symphony Orchestra, İzmir Symphony Orchestra, and Anadolu University Symphony Orchestra in Turkey. As part of numerous projects, they have had the chance to salute their audience on various important stages of Germany such as Stuttgart Philharmonie, Munich Philharmonie, Bamberg Philharmonie, Füssen Festspielhaus, Schloss Dillingen, and Berlin Konzerthaus.

ELECTR-FRYING!

Şekeranber and Çetiner define their 5t studio album's vision as;

"We brought together the naive timbre and touch structure of the Rhodes Piano, also known as the Fender Rhodes, the cult instrument of jazz, and the harmonic richness of J.S.Bach in the album "It's Electric". Time-defying and game-changing with a strong current that connects the past and the future, "It's Electric" is the first Rhodes Piano album recorded by a piano duo in the world.

We are in a period when we need the power of electrical energy produced without harming our world by using sustainable and renewable energy sources in order for our world and our life to continue."

"It's Electric" stands with 7 new arrangements of Bach's well-known sonatas and concertos. While there have been many iterations of Bach's pieces in history, Blanc & Noir seems to subcutaneously use digitalized warning. While these thrilling applications of arrangements bring a fresh breath of air, it does not certainly call in serenity but does not afraid to keep the audience on their toes - making sure they are traveling through an uncharted and vast sound of music, that is as affecting as a siren's call.

Toccata in D Minor, BWV 565 appears as the leading piece of the album, which was also deemed worthy of a clip under the direction of Ecem Lawton. The artistic perspective allows all artists and audiences to participate in a surreal experience, while the political standing and movements in the music are obvious, it also allows people to explore deeper and further.

The album also explores new arrangements for;

Saint Matthew Passion, BWV 244: Erbarme Dich

Partita in D Minor, No.2, BWV 1004: Chaconne

Gottes Zeit ist die allerbeste Zeit (Actus Tragicus), BWV 106: Sonatina

Concerto for 2 Harpsichords in C Minor, BWV 1062, Allegro

Concert for 2 Harpsichords in C Minor, BWV 1062, Andante e piano

Concert for 2 Harpsichords in C Minor, BWV 1062, Allegro assai

Each and every piece integrates a piece of history, nature, soul, and electricity together, and with each combination, each experiment, another layer of subconscious surfaces.

Blanc & Noir's "It's Electric" is a warning and it makes sure that the audience knows, it will be frying.