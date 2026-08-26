Lang Lang to Perform One-Night Recital at Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul

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For one night only this September, Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul will host one of classical music's most celebrated pianists for an exclusive evening where world-class performance meets award-winning Cantonese cuisine. On 7 September, Lang Lang will take to the piano for an intimate recital before guests enjoy a specially curated dinner at the hotel's acclaimed Shang Palace, located within one of Istanbul's most elegant waterfront hotels.

With only a limited number of places available, the event offers a rare opportunity to experience Lang Lang's extraordinary artistry beyond the concert hall. Paired with an exceptional Cantonese menu crafted by Chinese Head Chef Cheng Lu, the evening promises an unforgettable celebration of music, gastronomy and hospitality.

Described by The New York Times as 'the hottest artist on the classical music planet' and recognised as one of TIME Magazine's '100 Most Influential People in the World,' Lang Lang is celebrated not only as a virtuoso pianist, but also as one of classical music's most influential cultural ambassadors. Having captivated audiences alongside the Berlin Philharmonic, Vienna Philharmonic and New York Philharmonic, Lang Lang now brings his extraordinary artistry to Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul for an exceptionally rare and intimate performance.

Two ways to experience Lang Lang:

A Culinary Symphony with Lang Lang: Performance + dinner experience

The evening begins at 7:30 pm with a private cocktail reception and a captivating performance by Lang Lang. Guests will then take their seats at Shang Palace where Chinese Head Chef Cheng Lu presents a specially curated multi-course Cantonese menu. Signature dishes include seared jade scallop with Oscietra caviar, imperial poached coral grouper in superior soy broth, seafood fried rice with black truffle, and jasmine tea crème brûlée, each thoughtfully paired with selected wines.

The experience starts from 8,888 TRY per person and can be booked directly by calling (90 212) 275 8888 or emailing slib.shangpalace@shangri-la.com.

The Lang Lang Stay Experience: Stay, performance and dinner

Guests can make the most of the occasion with an overnight stay at Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul. The Lang Lang Stay Experience includes luxurious accommodation, daily breakfast at IST TOO, exclusive access to the private cocktail reception featuring Lang Lang's performance, and the specially curated multi-course Cantonese dinner at Shang Palace.

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