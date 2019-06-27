Istanbul Foundation For Culture And Arts (?KSV) To Host SUTRA And PSS PSS In September

Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (?KSV) is pleased to host two special international productions in Istanbul in September: Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Sadler's Wells London's dance spectacle Sutra and Compagnia Baccalà's timeless performance Pss Pss will meet the audience within the scope of ?KSV's special events programme.

Sutra will be realised with the collaboration of Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (?KSV) and Zorlu Performing Arts Centre on 16 and 17 September at 20.30 at Zorlu PSM Turkcell Stage. Pss Pss will be performed on Saturday, 28 September at 20.00 and Sunday, 29 September at 15.00 at Caddebostan Kültür Merkezi; and on Monday, 30 September and Tuesday, 1 October at 20.00 at Hisar Okullar? Kültür Merkezi with the collaboration of the Kad?köy Municipality and Hisar Schools.

For more details: https://www.iksv.org/en/special-events/pss-pss and https://www.iksv.org/en/special-events/sutra





