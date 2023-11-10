World Stage Theatre Company to Present THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT Hosted by Tracy la Louisianne

World Stage Theatre Company will welcome local drag queen, Tracy la Louisianne, to host “The Queen’s Gambit”, a night of comedy, music, games, prizes, and Drag! All proceeds will go to World Stage Theatre Company to fund, productions, education programs, and more!

Tracy la Louisianne has more than two decades of performing musical theatre under her rhinestone belt. Originally from the bayous and swamps of Louisiana, she moved to Tulsa in 2017 where she cinched, padded, and bedazzled her way into becoming Tulsa’s Cabaret Queen. Tracy has sold out venues with her original shows like “A Quirky Queen’s Queer Christmas Cabaret” and “Tracy with a Y.” She’s a clown in a gown. She’s a singing, dancing man. She’s Tracy la Louisianne!

The Queen’s Gambit will be held on November 18, 2023 at World Stage Studio, 1130 s Harvard Ave. Tickets are $25 General Admission.

World Stage produces powerful productions that give actors and audiences access to the world by telling multicultural, inspirational, and transformational stories that connect our hearts and minds with people, places, and ideas. Our work is fueled by CommUnity Theatre, socially impactful stories, cross cultural connections, and authentic storytelling. For more information on World Stage Theatre Company visit Click Here.