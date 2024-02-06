World Stage Theatre Company Postpones Opening of CHOIR BOY To April 4

From the Oscar-winning writer of Moonlight, comes this exhilarating story about Pharus, a young, gay student leading the gospel choir at his elite, all-boys prep school.

Feb. 06, 2024

World Stage Theatre Company's sixth season continues with Choir Boy by Tarrell Alvin McCraney, now opening April 4 at Liddy Doenges Theatre.

Directed by Justin Daniels, Assistant-Directed by Obum Ukubam, Music Directed by Alexandria Nicole Moore, and step dance lead David Harris, Choir Boy stars Christian Stubblefield as Pharus, Robert Jordan as Bobby, Kendon Henry as Junior, Evan Moorehead as David, David Harris as Headmaster, and Timothy Hunter as Mr. Pendleton.

The ensemble is rounded out with Quentin Marcellis, Christian Sapulpa, Khari Allen, Christian Jeremiah, Nash McQuarters, and Gabe Todd.

From the Academy Award-winning writer of Moonlight, comes this exhilarating story about Pharus, a young, gay student leading the gospel choir at his elite, all-boys prep school. Can a rigid institution that prides itself on producing “strong, ethical black men” contain Pharus, who is a quiet rebel at his core? Or can Pharus inspire the very nature of the school to shift forever? Identity and community clash in this Tony-nominated hit. Filled with rousing music and soul-stirring dance, this play rejoices in all that it means to march to your own drum.

Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Oscar-winning screenwriter for Moonlight and recipient of the MacArthur Fellowship Grant made his Broadway debut with this production helmed by Trip Cullman (Murder Ballad).

Choir Boy will run April 4-7, 2024  at Liddy Doenges Theatre, Tulsa Performing Arts Center.  Performances are at 8pm on April 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th, and 2pm on April 6th and 7th. There will be a special talk back after the 2pm matinees on April 6th and 7th. Tickets range from $15-$25. To purchase tickets, click Click Here.

About World Stage Theatre Company

World Stage Theatre Company continues its sixth season by telling stories of Identity. World Stage produces powerful productions that give actors and audiences access to the world by telling multicultural, inspirational, and transformational stories that connect our hearts and minds with people, places, and ideas. For more information on World Stage Theatre Company visit www.okworldstage.org




