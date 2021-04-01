Tulsa's Spotlight Theatre Reopens With THE DRUNKARD

Tulsa's Spotlight Theatre will officially reopen with The Drunkard, on May 1, 2021.

Enjoy a truly unique evening of audience participation fun in "The Drunkard," an "old time mellodrammer!" Boo and hiss the villain, cheer on the hero, sing along to some grand old songs, and enjoy some of the Tulsa area's finest talent in the "Olio" preceding the play.

Performances will run through May 29.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.tulsaspotlighttheater.com/.

Stephen Ryan has been performing at the Tulsa Spotlight Theatre for several years and has performed over a hundred times. Along with Harvey Green, the villain, Stephen also portrays Joe Morgan, the drunkard, and Willie Hammond, the hero. He has also performed in various other plays, mostly at Sapulpa Community Theater where he has appeared in Death of a Salesman, And Then There Were None and Every Christmas Story Ever Told. Stephen would like to thank the Spotlight Theatre for the continued opportunity to perform and he is looking forward to returning to the stage again in a safe and healthy future.

Annette Lorraine is no newcomer to the performing arts world. She has worked with the Ada Shakespeare Company on multiple occasions, including Viola in Twelfth Night, Horatio in Hamlet, and Hero in Much Ado About Nothing. She had also been the title character in Euripides Medea, and Catherine in Proof by David Auburn.

Chase Mowery came to Oklahoma from Illinois. Coincidentally, his first part as an actor was as Will in Rodger and Hammerstein's classical musical, Oklahoma! He has performed in a variety of shows including Seussical the Musical, Dog Sees God, and Three Sisters. His toughest role to date was as Jerry in Edward Albee's The Zoo Story. His passion for the theater was stoked by Danny Grider, his high school director.