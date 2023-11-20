Tulsa Symphony Performs HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS Next Month

The performance is on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30PM at Tulsa PAC - Chapman Music Hall.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

Tulsa Symphony presents How The Grinch Stole Christmas at Tulsa Performing Arts Center next month.

The performance is on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30PM at Tulsa PAC - Chapman Music Hall.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a celebration of the holiday spirit no home should be without! Why is the Grinch such a grouch? No one seems to know, until little Cindy Lou Who takes matters into her own hands and turns both Whoville and the Grinch’s world upside down, inside out and funny side up in her search for the true meaning of Christmas.




