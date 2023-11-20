Tulsa Symphony Performs HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS Next Month

The performance is on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30PM at Tulsa PAC - Chapman Music Hall.
POPULAR
Tulsa Symphony presents How The Grinch Stole Christmas at Tulsa Performing Arts Center next month.
The performance is on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30PM at Tulsa PAC - Chapman Music Hall.
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a celebration of the holiday spirit no home should be without! Why is the Grinch such a grouch? No one seems to know, until little Cindy Lou Who takes matters into her own hands and turns both Whoville and the Grinch’s world upside down, inside out and funny side up in her search for the true meaning of Christmas.
Videos
|Beetlejuice
Tulsa Performing Arts Center [Chapman Music Hall] (11/21-11/26)
|Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Bartlesville Community Center [Foster Performing Arts Hall] (2/01-2/01)
|To Kill a Mockingbird
Tulsa Performing Arts Center [Chapman Music Hall] (3/26-3/31)
|Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Tulsa Performing Arts Center [Chapman Music Hall] (1/02-1/07)
|Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Bartlesville Community Center [Foster Performing Arts Hall] (2/20-2/20)
|The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Bartlesville Community Center [Foster Performing Arts Hall] (4/09-4/09)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Bartlesville Community Center [Foster Performing Arts Hall] (6/28-6/28)
|My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Tulsa Performing Arts Center [Chapman Music Hall] (2/27-3/03)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You