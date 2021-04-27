Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tulsa Ballet Will Kick Off 2021-22 Season With CREATIONS IN STUDIO K

This year’s lineup includes world premieres from internationally known Yury Yanowsky and rising superstar choreographer Katarzyna Kozielska.

Apr. 27, 2021  
Tulsa Ballet Will Kick Off 2021-22 Season With CREATIONS IN STUDIO K

Tulsa Ballet will kick off its 2021-22 season this fall with Creations In Studio K, running September 8-19, 2021 in Studio K.

Creations in Studio K is known for commissioning new works from the most in-demand choreographers in the world. This year's lineup includes world premieres from internationally known Yury Yanowsky and rising superstar choreographer Katarzyna Kozielska.

Yanowsky is known for his visually stunning masterpieces while for Kozielska, nominated for "Best Choreographer of the Year" in 2018 by Dance for You Magazine, this World Premiere will mark her American debut.

Plus, the Ballet is changing things up this year: TBII, the second company of Tulsa Ballet, will be integrated in this program with a World Premiere by multiple award winning choreographer Stephanie Martinez.

Performances

  • Thursday, September 97:00 PM
  • Friday, September 107:00 PM
  • Saturday, September 113:00 PM
  • Saturday, September 117:00 PM
  • Sunday, September 123:00 PM
  • Thursday, September 167:00 PM
  • Friday, September 177:00 PM
  • Saturday, September 183:00 PM
  • Saturday, September 187:00 PM
  • Sunday, September 193:00 PM

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://tulsaballet.org/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes
Sasha Hutchings
Sasha Hutchings
Ali Ewoldt
Ali Ewoldt

Related Articles View More Tulsa Stories
Theatre Tulsa Announces 2021-22 Season - SINGIN IN THE RAIN, KINKY BOOTS, and More! Photo

Theatre Tulsa Announces 2021-22 Season - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, KINKY BOOTS, and More!

MEDUSA UNDONE Comes to 3rd Act Theatre Company Photo

MEDUSA UNDONE Comes to 3rd Act Theatre Company

Three Tulsa Youth Theatres Join To Collaborate And Create COLLABARET Photo

Three Tulsa Youth Theatres Join To Collaborate And Create COLLABARET

Tulsa Opera Announces Additional Performance and Livestream Of GREENWOOD OVERCOMES Photo

Tulsa Opera Announces Additional Performance and Livestream Of GREENWOOD OVERCOMES


More Hot Stories For You

  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Salvatore Accardo Will Perform a Concert at Sala Santa Cecila Next Month
  • ANNA & SERGEI Starring Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff to be Presented in World Premiere Live Stream in May
  • Giorgio Panariello LA FAVOLA MIA Tour Postponed to 2022