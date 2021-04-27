Tulsa Ballet Will Kick Off 2021-22 Season With CREATIONS IN STUDIO K

Tulsa Ballet will kick off its 2021-22 season this fall with Creations In Studio K, running September 8-19, 2021 in Studio K.

Creations in Studio K is known for commissioning new works from the most in-demand choreographers in the world. This year's lineup includes world premieres from internationally known Yury Yanowsky and rising superstar choreographer Katarzyna Kozielska.

Yanowsky is known for his visually stunning masterpieces while for Kozielska, nominated for "Best Choreographer of the Year" in 2018 by Dance for You Magazine, this World Premiere will mark her American debut.

Plus, the Ballet is changing things up this year: TBII, the second company of Tulsa Ballet, will be integrated in this program with a World Premiere by multiple award winning choreographer Stephanie Martinez.

Performances

Thursday, September 97:00 PM

Friday, September 107:00 PM

Saturday, September 113:00 PM

Saturday, September 117:00 PM

Sunday, September 123:00 PM

Thursday, September 167:00 PM

Friday, September 177:00 PM

Saturday, September 183:00 PM

Saturday, September 187:00 PM

Sunday, September 193:00 PM

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://tulsaballet.org/.