Theatre Tulsa Opens 97th Season With MAMMA MIA!

Theatre Tulsa will launch its 97th season in August with "Mamma Mia!", the blockbuster romantic comedy that has entertained more than 60 million people worldwide.



"Mamma Mia!" is a jukebox musical by playwright Catherine Johnson, based on the songs of ABBA, one of the most popular international pop groups of all time. The show is composed by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, both former members of the band who composed the original music for ABBA.



The musical includes such hits as "Super Trouper", "Lay All Your Love on Me", "Dancing Queen", "Knowing Me, Knowing You", "Take a Chance on Me", "Thank You for the Music", "Money, Money, Money", "The Winner Takes It All", "Voulez-Vous", "SOS," and the title track "Mamma Mia."



By 2018, the show has had productions in London's West End, where it is the seventh longest-running show in West End history, as well as various international productions. The Broadway production closed in September 2015 after a 14-year run, making it the ninth longest-running show in Broadway history.



The lighthearted plot follows a young woman, Sophie, who searches for her birth father among three possibilities on a Greek island paradise on the eve of her wedding.



The show stars Brenna D'Onofrio as Sophie, Ashlee Osborn as Donna, Kristin Robert as Tanya and Kristen Simpson as Rosie. The cast also includes Peter Lee as Sky, Chris Williams as Sam, Todd Malicoate as Bill, Steven Osborn as Harry, Alyssa Brown as Ali, Natalie Taylor as Lisa, Troy Cope as Pepper, Cody McCoy as Eddie and Kyle Gallien as Father Alexandrios



The ensemble members include: Nick Bradford, Jacob Bush, Georgia Lawrence, Amanda Merkel, Brenna Mullins, Maddy Mae Billings, Lacey Koughan and Tatum Nelson.



Performances will be Aug. 9 through Sept. 1 in the John H. Williams Theatre of the Tulsa PAC. Showtimes on Aug. 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 30-31 are at 8 p.m.; The Aug. 11, 18, 25 and Sept. 1 matinees will be at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at tulsapac.com or by calling 918-596-7111.



For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org





