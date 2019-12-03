Theatre Tulsa Begins New Year With THE MUSIC MAN

Theatre Tulsa will kick off the new year in January 2020 with a large-scale, collaborative production of "The Music Man" as part of its 97th season Broadway Series.

The classic musical comedy features con man Harold Hill posing as a band director to "sell" instruments to unsuspecting Midwestern townsfolk. However, Hill's plan hits a snag when he is found out - and falls in love with - a prim and proper piano teacher.

With the book, music, and lyrics written by Meredith Willson , the original Broadway production of "The Music Man" was a huge hit. It won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, as well as the first Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The show's success has led to many revivals, a popular film adaptation and a television adaptation in 2003.

Theatre Tulsa's production is led by a collaborative team of Jen Alden, Pete Brennan, Mark Frie and Jeremy Stevens sharing directing, music directing and choreography duties.

The show stars Frie as Harold Hill and Margaret Stall as Marian Paroo. Other cast members include: Hannah Lawrence as Amaryllis, Davis White as Winthrop, Tatum Nelson as Zaneeta, Cody McCoy as Tommy, Liz Masters as Mrs. Paroo, Jen Paxton as Eulalie Shinn, Jeremy Stevens as Mayor Shinn, Todd Malicoate as Carlie Cowell, Nicholas Winterrowd as Marcellus, Natalie Taylor as Ethel Tofflemeier, Ashlee Osborn as Alma, Faith Fizer as Maude, Megan Digregorio as Mrs. Squire, Amanda Merkel as Mrs. Britt, Justin Boyd as Jacey Squires, Tracy Watson as Ewart Dunlop, Mike Pryor as Oliver His, Mark Powell as Olin Britt, and Conor Yob as Constable.

The Youth Ensemble features: John Brown , Abigail Cupp, Trace Herrera, Nicholas Hoover, Regan Hubbell, Paxton Von Ostendorf, and Madeline Phillips

The Teen Ensemble consists of: Sydney Cuttler, Taylor Herndon, Spencer Loeffler, and Jack Whitney

The Adult Ensemble includes: Holly Akbar, Alyssa Brown, Troy Cope, Tylar Dougan, Maggie Duncan, Jeremy Otis, Kymber Sage, and Kimberly Wall.

Performances will be Jan. 10-26 in the Williams Theatre of the Tulsa PAC. Showtimes on Jan. 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, and 25 are at 8 p.m.; The Jan. 12, 19, 25 and 26 matinees will be at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at tulsapac.com or by calling 918-596-7111.

For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org , call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org





