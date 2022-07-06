Theatre Tulsa Academy to Kickoff 100th Season With SHREK JR. & INTO THE WOODS JR.

Theatre Tulsa Academy will start the theatre company's 100th season with two youth productions in July, "Shrek Jr." and "Into The Woods, Jr."

Theatre Tulsa Academy is an interactive theatre training program for youth. The course trains students on the essentials of musical theatre - auditioning, acting, vocal music, dance, and more.

"Shrek Jr." is based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. Everyone's favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, "Shrek Jr." is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.

Along a similar theme, Stephen Sondheim's and James Lapine's cockeyed fairytales come to life in "Into The Woods Jr.," a teen-focused adaptation of the groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical. "Into the Woods JR." features all the favorite fairytale characters - Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and the Witch - in this lyrically rich retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables.

The Theatre Tulsa Academy series of shows features youth-oriented and "junior" versions of popular musicals as a supplement to Theatre Tulsa's regular season of mainstage shows. Theatre Tulsa Academy produces four additional works per season.

"Shrek Jr." is directed by Madalene Steichen, choreographed by Bailee Washington, with music direction from Holly Harper.

Performances will be July 14-17 in the Williams Theatre of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Evening showtimes on July 14-16 are at 7:30 pm. Matinees on July 16-17 will be at 2 p.m. An adapted performance for neurodivergent audiences will be July 17 at 11 a.m.

"Into The Woods Jr." is directed by Clare Holt, choreographed by Travis Guillory, with music direction also from Holly Harper.

Performances will be July 21-24 in the Williams Theatre of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Evening showtimes on July 21-24 are at 7:30 pm. Matinees on July 23-24 will be at 2 p.m. An adapted performance for neurodivergent audiences will be July 24 at 5 p.m.

Tickets are available at tulsapac.com or by calling 918-596-7111.

Theatre Tulsa Academy is sponsored in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council.

For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org



About Theatre Tulsa

Theatre Tulsa is the Tulsa area's leading non-profit civic theatre, providing professional-level productions and artistic experience to local audiences and performers.

Since 1922, Theatre Tulsa has been a part of the culture of Tulsa. Theatre Tulsa has entertained the community through the Depression, World War II and the disaster of two fires.

Theatre Tulsa has been responsible for bringing hundreds of productions to Tulsans. It premiered the first-ever community theatre productions of "Our Town" (1939), "All My Sons" (1947), the musical "Brownstone" (1985), "Miracle on 34th Street: A Musical Adaptation" (1993 - an original musical written for Theatre Tulsa), "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" (2003) and the first American production of "Pitmen Painters" (2011).

Theatre Tulsa received the city's first Tulsa Award for Theatre Excellence (TATE) for its production of "Up the Down Staircase" in 2009. The company recently received additional TATE awards for Outstanding Play in 2013 for its production of "Boeing-Boeing" and a collaborative youth production of "Hamlet," its 2014 production of "Clybourne Park," its 2015 production of "The 39 Steps" and its 2016 productions of "Don't Dress for Dinner" and "Glengarry Glen Ross."

Theatre Tulsa received a Governor's Arts Award from the Oklahoma Arts Council in 2016, and was awarded the national Twink Lynch Organizational Achievement Award by the American Association of Community Theatres in 2015. The theatre company was named "Theatre of the Year" by the Oklahoma Community Theatre Association in 2011, and received its OCTAVision award in 2013. Visit www.theatretulsa.org for more information.

Theatre Tulsa's season is sponsored in part by a generous grant from the Shubert Foundation.

Theatre Tulsa is the longest continuously-operating civic theatre west of the Mississippi River, and the seventh oldest in the United States.