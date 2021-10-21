Theatre Tulsa Academy Will Perform CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION in November

Theatre Tulsa Academy will continue its 2021 education program with a full production of "Chicago: High School Edition.".



Theatre Tulsa Academy is an interactive theatre training program for youth. The course trains students on the essentials of musical theatre - auditioning, acting, vocal music, dance, and more.

Adapted in collaboration with iTheatrics, Kander & Ebb's legendary and award-winning musical about fame, fortune and acquittal reworked to be content-appropriate for teens. "Chicago: High School Edition" removes overtly sexual references and adult language, and can be performed by all experience levels.

The original "Chicago" first opened on Broadway at the 46th Street Theatre in New York City in 1975. The production, directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse , ran for 936 performances. A revival of the show opened on Broadway in 1996. After a few moves to other Broadway theatres, it continues to run more than two decades later, logging nearly 10,000 performances.

The Theatre Tulsa Academy series of shows features youth-oriented and "junior" versions of popular musicals as a supplement to Theatre Tulsa's regular season of mainstage shows. Theatre Tulsa Academy produces four additional works per season.

The production is directed by Clare Holt, choreographed and assistant-directed by Travis Guillory, with music direction from Lydia Gray.

Performances will be Nov. 5-7 in the Williams Theatre of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Evening showtimes on Nov. 5 and 6 are at 7:30 pm. Matinees on Nov. 6 and 7 will be at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at tulsapac.com or by calling 918-596-7111.

Theatre Tulsa Academy is sponsored in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council.