Photos: Outdoor Production of GREASE Opens at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

Grease is running at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma June 15, 2021 - June 27, 2021.

Check out photos of the outdoor production below!

A secret summer romance between the new girl in town and the school's coolest cat finds its way into Rydell High's school year. These were "the good times" where hula-hoops, bouffants and hot rods were all the rage and rock 'n' roll was king. Grease will feature all of the unforgettable songs from both the stage production and the movie, including "You're the One that I Want," "Grease is the Word," "Summer Nights" and "Hopelessly Devoted to You." You'll be fans in the stands when Lyric's production hits the field in a spectacular, new '50s musical experience! With book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, the production is directed by Lyric's Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron.

The cast features Addison Bassemier, Alicia Hunter, Amelia Castor, Autumn Hudgins, Brady McComas, Carson Burton, Cathy Nguyen, Eden Hilliard, Elizabeth Maimo, Ella Hurst, Ella Misialek, Gabriel Osburn, Grace Pierce, Gracie Boyd, Hallie Hunt, Hanna Andreassen, Jaylynn Nash, Jessie Barton, Justine Rogers, Kaden Fitz, Katie Spiropoulos, Kiara Tournear, Liberty Murphy, Lilia Castor, Lizzie Jones, Lucy Castor, Molly Norton, Nate Peterson, Reece McAbee, Sierra Isbill, Sophia Lopez Stephanie Medrano and more.

https://lyrictheatreokc.com/shows/grease-2/