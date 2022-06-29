Oklahoma City Repertory Theater Announces Two New Appointments to its Board of Directors

The Oklahoma City Repertory Theater (OKC Rep) has announced that Celina Harrison and Dr. Stan Renard have been appointed to its Board of Directors.

"The OKC Rep Board of Directors is a team of committed community leaders who provide strength and invaluable experience to support the creative community," said Cliff Hudson, Board President-OKC Rep. "We are delighted to have Celina and Stan join our team and build an exciting future for the Oklahoma City community."

Celina Harrison began her career as a sales representative for Bock Pharmacal and Roche Biomedical Laboratory. In 1996, she joined Sonic Corp., where, over the course of ten years, she worked in Marketing, Operations and Corporate Communications, ultimately serving as Director of Communications. She stepped away from Sonic in 2006 to focus on her family.

She currently serves as Director of Marketing for Golden Trends, LLC., where she is focused on launching a product line called Abstract, pairing effect-based products with art from local artists. Celina also serves as an advisory board member with the James L. Hall Center for Mind, Body, and Spirit. She is married to Charles "Russ" Harrison, and they share a blended family of 8 adult children. Harrison has a B.B.A. in Marketing from the University of Oklahoma.

Dr. Stan Renard is Associate Dean and Associate Professor/Coordinator of the Arts Management and Entrepreneurship programs at the University of Oklahoma Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts. Renard is the Director of the Arts Incubation Research Lab (AIR Lab), a National Endowment for the Arts Research Lab. The lab's research team studies the intersection of the arts, entrepreneurship, and innovation at its incubation stage with a research agenda that intends to understand the economic potential of artists as non-conventional entrepreneurs and the impact of the digital divide upon arts-based entrepreneurs. In addition, he is a touring and recording artist, and the founder and arranger of the Grammy-Nominated Bohemian Quartet and the Executive Director of the Monteux School & Music Festival in Hancock, ME.

Dr. Renard holds a Doctorate in Musical Arts (DMA) from the University of Connecticut as well as a Doctorate in International Business (DBA) from Southern New Hampshire University.