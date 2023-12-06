KIDS JUST BE SAYING STUFF Comes to World Stage This Month

Kids Just Be Saying Stuff will be held on December 15-17, 2023  at World Stage Studio.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

World Stage presents "Kids Just Be Saying Stuff", their version of the beloved TV show, “Kids Say the Darndest Things" by TV legend, Art Linkletter. This version will be hosted by the ever-funny, ever-talented, Nash McQuarters.  

"Kids Just Be Saying Stuff" is good, clean fun for the whole family, and sure to entertain people of all ages. This is a great opportunity to learn more about the minds of children and to appreciate their unique perspective on the world.

Nash McQuarters is a staple in the Tulsa Theatre scene and has been featured in productions of Dreamgirls, Little Shop of Horrors, Oklahoma, Hair, Topdog/Underdog, Evolution of African American Music, Rent, Aida, The Color Purple. Nash has performed in more than 30 productions in the Tulsa area with multiple companies and his unique brand of deadpan humor is sure to confuse the children and delight audiences.

Kids Just Be Saying Stuff will be held on December 15-17, 2023  at World Stage Studio, 1130 s Harvard Ave.  Tickets are $25 for General Admission, $15 for students, $5 for youth ages 5 and under, and $15 for seniors. 




