DREAMGIRLS Comes to Theatre Tulsa Next Month
Performances run October 8-17, 2021.
Dreamgirls comes to Theatre Tulsa next month! Performances run October 8-17, 2021.
Fame comes and goes. Dreams live forever. The Dreams, an all-girl trio of soul singers, rise to the top of the pop charts and become superstars. But can they survive the cold, competitive world of show business?
Dreamgirls features music by Henry Krieger with lyrics and book by Tom Eyen.
Learn more at https://theatretulsa.org/shows/dreamgirls.
Cast:
DeVon Douglass - Effie
Majeste Pearson - Deena
Kubbi - Lorrell
Obum Ukabam - Curtis
Nash McQuarters - Jimmy
Graceson Todd - CC
Dion Berryhill - Marty
Cornelius Johnson - Wayne / Trutone / Tuxedo / Executive
Justin Daniels - Frank / Tiny Joe Dixon / Security Guard
Dionne Lambert - Stepp Sister
Oti-Lisa Brown - Stepp Sister
Mecca Beard - Stepp Sister
Kimberly Martin - Stepp Sister
Ensemble:
Mariah Allen
Londyn Anderson
Oti-Lisa Brown
Justin Daniels
Messina Daniels
Joelle Galapte
Morgan Garrett
Amber Green
Troy Knauls
Kimberly Manning
Kimberly Martin
Jess Miller
Jameela Stuckey
Josh Yap