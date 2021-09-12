Dreamgirls comes to Theatre Tulsa next month! Performances run October 8-17, 2021.

Fame comes and goes. Dreams live forever. The Dreams, an all-girl trio of soul singers, rise to the top of the pop charts and become superstars. But can they survive the cold, competitive world of show business?

Dreamgirls features music by Henry Krieger with lyrics and book by Tom Eyen.

Learn more at https://theatretulsa.org/shows/dreamgirls.

Cast:

DeVon Douglass - Effie

Majeste Pearson - Deena

Kubbi - Lorrell

Obum Ukabam - Curtis

Nash McQuarters - Jimmy

Graceson Todd - CC

Dion Berryhill - Marty

Cornelius Johnson - Wayne / Trutone / Tuxedo / Executive

Justin Daniels - Frank / Tiny Joe Dixon / Security Guard

Dionne Lambert - Stepp Sister

Oti-Lisa Brown - Stepp Sister

Mecca Beard - Stepp Sister

Kimberly Martin - Stepp Sister

Ensemble:

Mariah Allen

Londyn Anderson

Oti-Lisa Brown

Justin Daniels

Messina Daniels

Joelle Galapte

Morgan Garrett

Amber Green

Troy Knauls

Kimberly Manning

Kimberly Martin

Jess Miller

Jameela Stuckey

Josh Yap