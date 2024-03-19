Cain Ball Room Centennial Celebration Continues With John Fulbright In Concert To Launch Special Edition Ale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Centennial celebrations for Tulsa's Cain's Ballroom continue March 31 with the debut of the Cain's Centennial Ale, a collaboration between Marshall Brewing Company and Cain's Ballroom, at a free, all-ages concert with Grammy-nominated Oklahoma artist John Fullbright, Chad Rodgers, co-owner and manager of Cain's Ballroom announced today.

The event will include giveaways, and commemorative centennial merchandise, designed by TGI Promo, will be available for purchase. The evening begins at 5:30 PM with welcoming remarks from Wes Alexander, director of marketing and sales at Marshall Brewing.

"Cain's Centennial Ale is a testament to the enduring legacy of Cain's Ballroom, and we are honored to have partnered with Cain's Ballroom to bring this unique beer to life. It's a perfect blend of craftsmanship and creativity, reflecting the spirit of this historic venue," says Marshall's Alexander.

On Friday, April 5 at 5 PM, Marshall Brewing Co. will also host a Cain's Centennial Ale release event at their Tulsa Tap Room, 1742 E 6th St. Patrons will have the opportunity to speak with the brewers and learn more about the beer and the brewing process. The limited-run Cain's Centennial Ale will be available for purchase on tap and in cans for those ages 21+.

Purchased by the Rodgers family in 2002, Cain's Ballroom, a family-owned and operated independent venue, is celebrating 100 years in 2024. Consistently ranked among the top venues in the world, Cain's was recently named 'Best US Local Music Venue for the Southwest Region' in the first "Hometown of Consequence" campaign, a fan-led initiative from national entertainment industry publication, Consequence, highlighting America's best local music venues. The venue's centennial year has kicked off with a record number of sold-out shows, including upcoming concerts with Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit (May 5), The Red Clay Strays (May 19), and Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' " Can't Let Go" tour (June 2).

"We're excited to introduce Cain's Centennial Ale, in collaboration with Marshall Brewing, as part of our year-long centennial celebration. This special beer is a tribute to the incredible artists, fans, and moments that have defined Cain's Ballroom over the past century," said Chad Rodgers, who co-owns the venue with his brother Hunter and their mother, Alice Rodgers. "It's also a great opportunity for us to give back to all of the people who have supported us with a free concert from Oklahoma's own John Fullbright."

Cain's Centennial Ale Debut & Free Concert with John Fullbright

Sunday, March 31, 5:00 PM doors/5:30 PM Welcome/5:45 PM Music

Cain's Ballroom, 423 N. Main, Tulsa

Free, all-ages show. More at cainsballroom.com

Cain's Centennial Release Event at Marshall's Tap Room

Friday, April 5, 5:00 PM

The Tap Room at Marshall Brewing Co., 1742 E 6th St., Tulsa

More at marshallbrewing.com

More Information

Built in 1924, Tulsa's Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Okla. has grown from a garage, a dime-a-dance joint and a dancing academy to become one of the top performance venues in the world. As the home of Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys from 1935 to 1942, Cain's was especially significant for popularizing Western swing, but Cain's music history doesn't stop there. Past touring acts include the Sex Pistols, Metallica, The Police, The Ramones, Elvis Costello, The Strokes, Kings of Leon, Turnpike Troubadours, Post Malone, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Green Day, Lainey Wilson, and many more. The Rodgers family purchased the venue in 2002, investing in its renovation and facilitating its listing on the National Register of Historic Places, helping to ensure Cain's viability through the next 100 years. Under the management of Chad and Hunter Rodgers, Cain's remains one of the few independently owned and operated venues in the nation. Learn more at CainsBallroom.com.

Marshall Brewing, established in 2008, is Tulsa's original craft brewery. Founded by German-trained Brewmaster Eric Marshall and his family, Marshall Brewing offers traditional European-style ales and lagers as well as modern American craft beer. More information at MarshallBrewing.com.

John Fullbright was raised on an 80-acre farm in Bearden, Okla., a 7.6-square-mile town of fewer than 150 residents. A classically trained pianist, who began playing at the age of five, Fullbright spent much of his childhood and teen years in and around neighboring Okemah, the birthplace of Woody Guthrie. Critics have compared him to Randy Newman, Townes Van Zandt and Leon Russell, for his blend of folk blues, gospel and Americana rock. Fullbright is a skilled instrumentalist and songwriter whose voice slides effortlessly from a low whisper to a wail with a depth of emotion that is as likely to break your heart as it is to make you laugh out loud. In 2013, at the age of 24, Fullbright received a Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album for his CD "From the Ground Up." Fullbright's latest album "The Liar," was released last month. Recorded in four days at Steve & Charlene Ripley's farm-to-studio compound in Southeast Oklahoma, the album was engineered by Jason Weinheimer and features an all-star Oklahoma band. johnfullbrightmusic.com.

