BROWN BAG IT: TULSA FESTIVAL RINGERS Comes to Tulsa PAC Next Wek

The performances are on Wednesday, December 6, 2023  at 11:30AM and 12:45PM.

BROWN BAG IT: TULSA FESTIVAL RINGERS comes to Tulsa PAC this holiday season.

Tulsa Festival Ringers Inc., Tulsa’s only auditioned community handbell ensemble, is more than a musical novelty; it is an ensemble of musicians who specialize in handbell ringing.

The members are handbell directors and ringers f rom various churches throughout the Tulsa area who want to share their love of music and handbells. Their annual Christmas Brown Bag It show at the Tulsa PAC has become a seasonal favorite!

The performances are on Wednesday, December 6, 2023  at 11:30AM and 12:45PM.

Reserve your free seat now!




