ALL THE KING'S WOMEN Comes to Tulsa PAC in March

All The King's Women is coming to Tulsa PAC, presented by American Theatre Company. Performances will run March 1-9, 2024.

All The King's Women tells the story of Elvis Presley told through the eyes of 17 Women! Some Enthralled! Some Appalled! ALL OBSESSED! A fast-paced series of 5 comedic plays and 3 monologues based on the Life of Elvis Presley.

This production is directed by Jeremy Stevens.

