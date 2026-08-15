Why Not International Travel Award To Distribute $250K To 30 Independent Artists In Canada

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As Why Not Theatre approaches its 20th anniversary, to be celebrated in 2027, the company is deeply proud to announce the details of the newly created WHY NOT INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL AWARD, a one-time initiative that will see the company distribute $250,000 to 30 independent theatre artists from across Canada.



The award will provide unrestricted funding to support travel, artistic exchange, professional development, and renewal while recognizing the artists whose creativity, courage, and perseverance sustain Canada's theatre sector.



Anticipating the completion of their second decade of operations, the company found themselves reflecting on the artists who helped shape their journey to this milestone and recognized that Ravi Jain receiving the 2025 Siminovitch Prize created a rare opportunity to celebrate their diverse community of collaborators, by investing directly in their artistic growth and well-being.



“There are so many artists in this country whose work deserves to be celebrated,” said Why Not Theatre Co-Artistic Director RaviJain “yet sadly there are never enough awards and support to go around. Receiving the Siminovitch Prize was a tremendous honour for me and I want to use the $100,000 to shine light on the many people who have not only made me a better artist, but whose effort and work are elevating the performing arts in this country. This award is about gratitude.”



Why Not Theatre Co-Artistic Director Miriam Fernandes adds, “For twenty years, Why Not has been shaped by artists who take risks, create generously, and keep making work even when the path isn't easy. We know firsthand how transformative it can be to encounter artists from different cultures, see work that changes your perspective, and simply have the time and space to reflect. We hope the Why Not International Travel Award gives artists the freedom to travel, learn, rest, reconnect with their practice, and return home inspired."



Honouring a collection of artists who venture bold creative experiments with limited resources, who forge their own paths, and who are committed to making the world better through their stories, Fernandes and Jain have selected 30 artists, including four artistic duos, from across Canada to receive $10,000 cash awards to use however they choose.



The award also includes two scholarships for Canadian theatre directors to train in the United Kingdom with world-renowned director Katie Mitchell at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, and the sponsorship of two Indigenous artists to attend the critically acclaimed international arts festival YIRRAMBOI in Melbourne, Australia.



The artists selected – ranging from emerging new voices to seasoned vanguard professionals – are: Nicolas Billon, Dawn Jani Birley, Erin Brandenburg, Mac Brock, Alex Bulmer, Claire Calnan, Arthi Chandra who received the first scholarship and is currently studying at the Royal Central, Christine Horne, Eli Howey, Ian Kamau, Owais Lightwala and Kelly Read, Thomas McKechnie, Michelle Mohammed, Amy Nostbakken and Norah Sadava, Adam Paolozza, Soheil Parsa and Beatriz Pizano, Liza Paul and Bahia Watson, Rose Plotek, Tamara Protic, Neha Ross, Lorenzo Savoini, Michelle Thrush, Michaela Washburn, and three additional artists to be named at a later date.



The award and Why Not’s upcoming anniversary culminate a wave of landmark moments for the company in addition to Jain’s Siminovitch recognition. In the last two years, Why Not toured their epic two-part production MAHABHARATA to Perth, Australia, Toronto, and New York City’s prestigious Lincoln Centre. The production then went on to sweep the 2025 Dora Awards, winning Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play, Outstanding Direction, Outstanding Performance, and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition awards. Entering 2026, their production of BENEVOLENCE made its Lincoln Centre debut, and the Ontario tour of the warm and affecting WHAT YOU WON’T DO FOR LOVE with Drs. David Suzuki and Tara Cullis. The company also completed another ThisGen Fellowship - produced in partnership with the National Arts Centre’s National Creation Fund – a prestigious, hands-on theatre training program that supports the growth of BIPOC women and non-binary artists across the country whose bold cultural leadership is shaping the future of Canadian theatre. The 2025-2026 Fellowship culminated in the presentation of THE CLIMATE COMMISSIONS, a new series of plays commissioned from national and international playwrights, in response to the climate crisis, exclusively for the 2025-2026 ThisGen Fellowship.



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