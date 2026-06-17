WALDEN, HOW TO DEFEND YOURSELF and More Set for Icarus Theatre's 26/27 Season

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Icarus Theatre has unveiled its 26.27 season, with a line-up of plays, none of which have ever been seen in Toronto, as well as the return of their fan-favourite Dark Day Cabaret Series.

The season begins with the Canadian Premiere of Amy Berryman's Walden, fresh off its acclaimed 2024 Off-Broadway run. A moving and poignant one-act set in the near future, the story explores what connection and home means when the Earth is expiring, through the lens of two astronaut sisters. The play stars a heavy-hitter cast, including Dora-Nominees Charlotte Dennis (Job) and Oshen Aoun (The Green Line), and company member Emily Anne Corcoran (Julie).

In November, Emily Anne Corcoran directs Liliana Padilla's cult-classic How to Defend Yourself, a hilarious and heartbreaking piece about a sorority coping with the assault of one of their sisters through a series of self-defense workshops. A powerhouse ensemble of up-and-coming Toronto talents shepherds the story into the Theatre Centre BMO incubator including Parastoo Amanzadeh, Paula Goldie, Anthony Goncharov, Sasha Khan, Heeyun Park (박희윤), Samel Sunil, and Kaeley Jade Wiebe.

Finally, Artistic Director Anthony Goncharov takes on the Toronto Premiere of Mob by Catherine-Anne Toupin, translated by Chris Campbell. The techno-thriller has sold out and extended each and every Canadian run it has had, including both Centaur Theatre in Montreal, and Workshop West in Edmonton. The production stars Krystina Bojanowski (Master and Margarita) as Sophie, a video game developer who gets fired from her job under duress.

Season Passes for the 26.27 Season are available now, with a full 3-show bundle starting at just $90 with no fees or taxes added. Single tickets will go on sale July 17, 2026, with preview tickets costing just $20, and general admission tickets costing $32 + fees/taxes. Patrons will also be able to elect to purchase “supporter” tickets for $42 as a way to support the company. For more information, visit www.icarustheatre.ca



ICARUS THEATRE'S 26/27 SEASON:

WALDEN (CANADIAN PREMIERE)

Runs September 10-26, 2026 at the BMO Theatre Incubator

Written by Amy Berryman

Directed by Erik Richards

With Charlotte Dennis, Emily Anne Corcoran and Oshen Aoun

In the near future, Cassie returns from a year-long moon mission alone. Her usual companion, her sister Stella, is waiting for her on an environmental reserve with her new fiancé. Time forces the sisters to choose between life on Earth or pursuing a future in space, as the Earth dies and humanity's fate hangs in the balance. Walden is a moving and poetic new play that wrestles between the gravitational pulls of duty and desire.

DARK DAY CABARETS (In Association with Crow's Theatre)

Monthly from September 2026-December 2026

After a year on hiatus, Icarus' incredibly popular Dark Day Cabarets make their return - this time at Crow's Theatre! Five new singers from Toronto's incredible theatre community take the stage each month backed up by a three-piece band. They're loud, rowdy, and one of Toronto's most popular Music Theatre events.

HOW TO DEFEND YOURSELF

Runs November 12-28, 2026 at the Theatre Centre BMO Incubator

Written by Liliana Padilla

Directed by Emily Anne Corcoran

With Parastoo Amanzadeh, Paula Goldie, Anthony Goncharov, Sasha Khan, Heeyun Park (박희윤), Samel Sunil, and Kaeley Jade Wiebe

Seven college students gather for a DIY self-defense workshop after a sorority sister is assaulted. They practice using their bodies as weapons. They learn to fend off attackers. They learn “not to be a victim.” Self-defense becomes a channel for their rage, anxiety, confusion, trauma and desire—lots of desire.

MOB (TORONTO PREMIERE)

Runs February 4-20, 2027 at VideoCabaret

Written by Catherine-Anne Toupin (translated by Chris Campbell)

Directed by Anthony Goncharov

With Krystina Bojanowski

Sophie is 'politely' asked to leave her game dev job - and decides to leave town looking for a way to suppress her rage and humiliation. Arriving at a remote B&B, she is welcomed by Louise and her awkwardly charming nephew Martin. As it turns out, Martin and Sophie have a lot in common and quickly develop an unlikely connection. But no one is quite who they appear to be.

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